PSV Eindhoven open talks to sign Napoli playmaker Kevin De Bruyne in January transfer window amid surprise Everton links

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PSV Eindhoven have opened high-level talks to sign veteran Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne during the upcoming January transfer window. The reigning Eredivisie champions hope to lure the 35-year-old away from Italy six months before his contract expires despite rival links to Everton.

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Dutch champions pursue veteran creator

According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV have established contact with De Bruyne as they seek an 'astronomical' winter addition to bolster their attack. Although no final agreement has been reached, the Belgium international has not dismissed their advances after years of working alongside club physio Eddy Pepels with his national team. Meanwhile, reports in England earlier this week claimed the Toffees are also weighing up a move.

Squad reshuffle prompts winter approach

Despite remaining a regular starter in Serie A with four goals and one assist to his name this term, the experienced midfielder is viewed as a candidate to depart mid-season with his current deal running until June 2027 and Massimiliano Allegri's side languishing down in 10th on 15 points from 11 games. The Dutch outlet notes that the Eredivisie title-holders want extra firepower even though they currently boast six wingers in their squad.

That recruitment push stems from Dennis Man potentially leaving in the New Year while Sami Ouaissa remains sidelined with fitness issues. Consequently, Ruben van Bommel, Ivan Perisic and Esmir Bajraktarevic are left as the only other senior wide options alongside 18-year-old prospect Amir Bouhamdi, who already trains regularly with the first team ahead of an official promotion.

Wage demands mirror previous blueprint

With only half a season left on his terms in Naples, the Belgian playmaker would not command a hefty transfer fee this winter. However, insiders point out that securing an elite player of his pedigree would require a lucrative salary package similar to the deal currently earned by Perisic.

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Bringing the Croatian veteran to the Philips Stadion in the summer of 2024 paid handsome dividends in Eindhoven, and club chiefs believe a similar investment would elevate their current squad. Having seen Italian rumours filter through to the Netherlands earlier this month, hierarchy figures are willing to dig deep into their pockets provided the overall financial package stays within reasonable bounds.

Feyenoord trip offers potential debut

Active negotiations are now continuing between both camps, with the coming weeks set to determine whether a breakthrough can be achieved before the market opens. Even if PSV complete the signing, competition rules would prevent De Bruyne from featuring in their January Champions League fixtures. Instead, his earliest domestic bow would come away against title rivals Feyenoord on January 10.