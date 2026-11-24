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Kevin De Bruyne has hit out at the Italian media for creating a hostile environment for his family amid ongoing speculation regarding his future at Napoli. The Belgian playmaker spoke out ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Etihad Stadium for a Champions League encounter with his former club, Manchester City.

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Frustration over privacy and transfer links

De Bruyne has expressed his deep frustration with recent reports suggesting he could leave the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the January transfer window. The veteran playmaker, who has been linked with a move to PSV Eindhoven, used his pre-match press conference to address a recent interview given by his wife in Belgium that he feels was intentionally misinterpreted by the Italian press to fuel exit rumours.

"I’m quite sorry about it all to be honest. If you go and read the article, which you have not read, you will understand what she said. I was away in Belgium and then a lot of things were being said and there were a lot of negative reactions towards my wife," De Bruyne said, as quoted by Football Italia. He voiced specific anger over the publication of photos of his private residence, adding, "I saw photos of my house in the press, which is not good. I know that journalists in Italy have created this situation and I don’t know why. You do not know my private life, you have no right to comment on my private life. It was an unpleasant situation for me and my wife."

The veteran playmaker tight-lipped on Napoli future

De Bruyne has remained tight-lipped over his long-term future with Napoli, admitting that his approaching 36th birthday leaves him with plenty to weigh up amid his ongoing contract situation. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his next move, the veteran midfielder insisted his focus remains firmly on giving everything for the Partenopei. Rather than getting drawn into speculation, the Belgian playmaker stressed that his immediate priority is maintaining his strong form and helping the club navigate a demanding campaign.

"I can’t say very much at this point. I’ve played at 400% so far. I’m not 20 years old anymore, I’m almost 36, so there are lots of things to consider. Right now, there’s not a lot to say. I’m playing well, I’m trying to help the team to do well. There have been lots of challenges this year and a lot of things have happened," he explained.

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Tactical evolution and return to Manchester

Despite the off-field distractions, De Bruyne insisted he is satisfied with his individual performances for Massimiliano Allegri's side this season. He noted that his role on the pitch continues to evolve as he adapts to different systems and spaces within the game. The Belgian emphasised that his ability to read the pitch remains his greatest strength, regardless of where he is positioned by the coaching staff.

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"I’ve played in a lot of different roles in my career, I’ve changed positions a lot of times. Your role can always change in football. I play based on the things I feel on the pitch, where I see the space, where I believe I am most dangerous. I feel like I’m playing well this year, it doesn’t matter where on the pitch that is,” De Bruyne remarked.

Loyalty amid City financial verdict

The press conference also touched upon the news that City have been found guilty of over 100 breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations. De Bruyne, who enjoyed a trophy-laden decade at the club including six league titles, was quick to defend his former employers and the relationships he built there. He insisted that the legal rulings would not tarnish his personal view of the club or the effort he exerted on the pitch.

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"This is my club, I love the owners. I’ve nothing but affection for this club and that will never change. Of course in life there are rules, everybody plays on the limit I would say and for me I play in between the white lines and I competed with other players and I had many experiences with my teams, with the players, so for me that is the thing that I value most and even later on in my career I think the most important is the relationships between everybody that I had and how you manage these things,” the concluded.