'It is never easy!' – Jonathan Tah lifts lid on hard work behind Bayern's big scorelines

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Bayern Munich defender Jonathan Tah insisted that big scorelines require immense daily work after the Bavarians hit Magdeburg for six in the DFB-Pokal. Tah praised the professional standards maintained across the squad despite missing key figures.

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Tah anchors defensive line in comfortable cup win

Jonathan Tah anchored Bayern Munich's defense during their commanding 6-1 DFB-Pokal victory against Magdeburg at the Allianz Arena. Five different scorers hit the target as Bayern comfortably advanced to the round of 16.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, Magdeburg proved competitive in the opening 45 minutes, hitting the post before half-time.

Tah emphasized that the final result was built on relentless defensive organization.

Defender dismisses myth of effortless victories

Speaking post-match, Tah hit back at suggestions that Bayern's heavy victories are straightforward. "I don’t think it’s ever easy," Tah declared.

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"It’s often seen that way on the outside because we record big wins, but you have to work hard for it to look easy on the outside."

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"The opponents were brave and tried to make things happen... but over time we got into our rhythm and the momentum swung our way," the German defender explained.

Squad unity overrides staff and player absences

Tah praised the dressing room's maturity in dealing with ongoing player absences and the temporary unavailability of their head coach. "It doesn’t matter who’s on the pitch, who comes in: we stick together as a team," Tah stated.

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"I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect us. We’re all human and of course you sympathise."

"But we have to deal with it in a professional manner and the best thing we can do for those who aren’t here right now is to produce what we produced on the pitch," he added.

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Focus shifts to heavyweight clash against Dortmund

Tah praised the team's application across back-to-back fixtures as they prepare for Saturday's Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern enter the marquee league fixture backed by strong momentum and defensive stability.

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The Bavarians aim to protect their league lead at the Allianz Arena.