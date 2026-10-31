Tottenham receive MASSIVE James Maddison injury boost ahead of Crystal Palace clash

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Tottenham Hotspur have received a significant boost with manager Roberto De Zerbi confirming James Maddison is available to face Crystal Palace on Saturday. The England international suffered an injury scare against Chelsea, but he is now in contention to feature alongside the returning Destiny Udogie.

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Maddison shakes off injury scare

Maddison has been cleared to play against Palace in the Premier League this Saturday. The England international sparked injury fears after being substituted early in the second half of a 2-0 victory at Chelsea.

However, manager De Zerbi confirmed the playmaker has avoided a serious setback. Maddison will now be part of the matchday squad for the weekend fixture.

De Zerbi confirms special player is available

Maddison followed a modified training programme this week to manage his workload following the early substitution. Despite missing a couple of full sessions, De Zerbi insists the midfielder is ready to contribute.

"This week he didn't work like the other players, but for tomorrow he is available and he is a special player for us," De Zerbi told a press conference on Friday.

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The Tottenham boss must now decide whether to start the midfielder or utilise him from the bench against Palace. The coaching staff will evaluate his final fitness levels before kick-off.

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Managing a careful return to fitness

Fitness remains a sensitive topic for Maddison after a difficult period on the sidelines. He missed the majority of last season with an ACL injury and suffered a shoulder problem during an opening-weekend defeat at Brentford.

He recently marked his return to the starting XI by opening the scoring against Coventry City earlier this month. The club is now taking a cautious approach to ensure he stays fit for the remainder of the campaign.

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"For Maddison or the players who are coming from a long injury, they have to work more than the other players, but he has already four or five weeks," De Zerbi added. "So, I think it's not a problem if he loses two days, but then we have to analyse if we take the risk or not."

Udogie returns to bolster the squad

Maddison is not the only player returning to action for Tottenham this weekend. Full-back Udogie is also set to feature after missing the last two games with a knee injury. The dual return of Maddison and Udogie provides a massive lift for the team. De Zerbi will hope to capitalise on a strengthened starting lineup as they look to secure three vital Premier League points.