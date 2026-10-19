Tottenham player ratings vs Coventry: Maddison and Marmoush shine as De Zerbi secures his first Premier League win

Antonin Kinsky - 6.5/10

Had very little to do as Coventry managed only one shot on target. He couldn't do much about Jack Rudoni's close-range finish but was tidy in his distribution to help Spurs build from the back.

Jan Paul van Hecke - 7.5/10

A versatile and commanding performance. He started nominally on the right but was central to Spurs' fluid build-up. He made crucial defensive interventions, including a brave block to deny Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Tosin Adarabioyo - 7/10

Solid and composed at the heart of the defence. He managed Coventry's physical threat well before being forced off with an injury in the 71st minute.

Micky van de Ven - 7.5/10

Wearing the captain's armband, Van de Ven led by example. He used his blistering recovery pace effectively to sweep up Coventry counter-attacks and ensured the backline remained resolute.

Andrew Robertson - 7.5/10

A constant menace down the left flank. He provided the crucial assist for Marmoush to restore the lead but unfortunately had to limp off injured in the 69th minute.