When is Jake Paul’s next fight? channels & streaming options

Everything you need to know about where to stream and catch the boxer’s next blockbuster bout

With months of trash-talk exchanges and verbal barbs fired against each other outside of the ring, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will finally step into it this week, as the pair face off in a pay-per-view bout at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The Problem Child will look to put his money where his mouth is when he takes on the MMA veteran in his boxing debut, as the former winner of The Ultimate Fighter 5 seeks to make it back-to-back losses for his opponent.

But just when will Jake Paul's fight with Nate Diaz take place, and just how can you catch all the action? Allow GOAL to tell you where and when you can watch it all, both live and on-demand, to suit your viewing preferences.

When is Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz?

Jake Paul will fight Nate Diaz on Saturday, 5 August, in a professional boxing bout at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The Problem Child's eighth professional fight will see him once again prove the headline draw on a stacked fight card, and sees him return to homegrown soil following a first career loss in February against Tommy Fury.

For Diaz, it marks his first professional foray into the boxing ring, with the mixed martial artist having wrapped up a popular career with UFC last September after a submission victory over Tony Ferguson, ending a 34-match career.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight details

Date : Saturday, 5 August

: Saturday, 5 August Event Starts : 2000 EDT / 1700 PDT

: 2000 EDT / 1700 PDT Ringwalk : 2300 EDT / 2000 PDT

: Price: $59.99

Where can I watch Jake Paul's next fight?

Jake Paul’s next fight will be shown by DAZN as a pay-per-view (PPV) event. The sports streaming service will take the rights for Paul’s upcoming bout after ESPN+ covered his match with Tommy Fury earlier this year.

DAZN’s PPV coverage means there will be no terrestrial broadcast, nor cable or satellite coverage, in the United States, meaning the fight can only be caught online this weekend.

Those with ESPN+, however will not be shut out either. DAZN and Most Valuable Promotions announced earlier this week that they had struck a deal for the former to also carry the fight at the accepted PPV price, allowing more boxing fans to get their fix across the nation.

What is Jake Paul’s boxing record?

No. Result Record Opponent Type Date 7 Loss 6-1 Tommy Fury SD Feb 26, 2023 6 Win 6-0 Anderson Silva UD Oct 29, 2022 5 Win 5-0 Tyron Woodley KO Dec 18, 2021 4 Win 4-0 Tyron Woodley SD Aug 29, 2021 3 Win 3-0 Ben Askren TKO Apr 17, 2021 2 Win 2-0 Nate Robinson KO Nov 28, 2020 1 Win 1-0 Ali Eson Gib TKO Jan 30, 2020

Bar a lone amateur bout victory over fellow social media star Deji Olatunji in 2018, all of Jake Paul's subsequent fights have come at professional level, starting when he picked up a technical knockout victory over YouTuber Ali Eson Gib on debut in January 2020.

Since then, he has scored a string of impressive victories, landing a knockout result against former NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Nate Robinson in November 2020, before turning his attention to other combat sports opponents with a shock win over an ex-UFC star in Ben Askern the following April.

A pair of bouts with Tyron Woodley helped extended a perfect record for Paul, before his unanimous decision victory over Anderson Silva just under a year ago in October 2020 took him to a 6-0 record, and set the stage for his biggest bout to date with Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia.

Defeat to the Briton marked the first major setback of his career, but with Diaz now on the cards, will Paul reboot his boxing career with another statement victory in Texas?

How many rounds will Jake Paul's next fight be?

Jake Paul’s next fight will last 10 rounds, making it the longest bout of his professional career so far. The Problem Child previously fought his first two matches over six rounds, while all subsequent fights have been eight rounds.

This is still a figure below most major championship bouts, however, with marquee boxing fights typically running to 12 rounds. Paul will not be the only one facing new territory when it comes to fight length too, with UFC bouts historically between three and five rounds, making this potentially the longest matchup of Diaz's career as well.

Who is on Jake Paul’s next fight card?

While The Problem Child will top the bill in Dallas, both Paul and Diaz are far from the only ones looking to taste success when they take to the ring this weekend.

The fight card is set to be sub-headlined by undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano as she puts her IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC, and WBO titles on the line against Heather Hardy, in a rematch almost four years in the making following their prior encounter.

Alan Sanchez is set to square off with Angel Beltran on the main card too, with Chris Avila meeting Jeremy Stephens in a welterweight contest as well. The only other fight set to go 10 rounds beyond the top two bouts is a super middleweight contest between Shadasia Green and Olivia Curry.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Fight Card - Main Card

Weight Class Main Card Cruiserweight Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Featherweight Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy Welterweight Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Welterweight Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens Super Middleweight Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry TBA Ashton Sylve vs William Silva

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Fight Card - Preliminary Card

Weight Class Preliminary Card Super Welterweight Kevin Newman II vs Kilo Madera Welterweight Jose Aguayo vs Noel Cavazos Super Lightweight Luciano Ramos vs CJ Hamilton

How can I watch Jake Paul’s next fight?

You can watch Jake Paul’s next fight with Nate Diaz through DAZN, who will carry the bout as a pay-per-view subscription. In addition, you will be able to purchase the fight through ESPN+.

When can I watch Jake Paul’s next fight?

You can watch Jake Paul’s next fight as it airs on Saturday 5 August, through DAZN or ESPN+.

Can I watch Jake Paul’s next fight on demand?

You will be able to watch Jake Paul’s next fight on demand through DAZN after you have purchased the pay-per-view for up to seven days after the fight.

Do I need a VPN to watch Jake Paul’s next fight?

You do not need a VPN to watch Jake Paul’s next fight; however, you may wish to purchase one regardless in order to access sports coverage you cannot otherwise do so on linear television and streaming services.

For more information, consider GOAL’s guide to what VPN services may best suit your needs.

The final say

With Jake Paul’s next fight set to unfold across both DAZN and ESPN+, there's no excuse for boxing fans to not know where they can catch this blockbuster battle involving The Problem Child.

You won't have to be signed up to purchase the fight separately either, but we'd recommend exploring both DAZN and ESPN+, to see what options are right for you, with each carrying a vast range of sports all year round too.