What is a VPN and which one should I use?

Your detailed guide to everything there is to know about VPNs, what their function is and how to use one effectively

You’ve likely heard the term VPN during various conversations, but you may not be entirely aware of what it is.

VPN stands for Virtual Private Network, a technology that allows users to create secure and encrypted communication over an internet connection.

The main benefit of a VPN is that it makes your time online a much more secure experience by encrypting your data. This makes you less susceptible to the dangers of online hackers and those who wish to steal your personal data.

There's also another benefit: Watching sporting events that are restricted to specific countries due to broadcasting rights.

A VPN can act like a virtual passport, allowing you to connect to the server in the country where the sporting event you want to watch is being broadcast. You would then be able to sign up with the broadcaster in that country to watch the game.