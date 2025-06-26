Jack Grealish a £100m ‘flop’? Man City legend explains why he isn’t as transfer door swings open for Treble-winning England international

Jack Grealish appears to be heading out of Manchester City, with Paul Dickov adamant that he will not depart as a £100 million ($137m) flop.

England international Grealish broke the British transfer record in 2021 when completing a big-money move to the Etihad Stadium from boyhood club Aston Villa. He has taken in 157 appearances for City, scoring 17 goals.

The 29-year-old forward remains under contract until 2027, but was left out of Pep Guardiola’s squad for the FIFA Club World Cup. That decision has intensified exit talk on the blue half of Manchester - with Grealish being linked with clubs around the world.

Quizzed on what Grealish should do next, be that stay in the Premier League or head abroad, legendary City striker Dickov - speaking in association with Kasinoseta.com - told GOAL: “It’s just getting away and playing. Only Jack himself will know if he wants to stay in the Premier League or if he wants to try a new venture. What I do know is that I don’t buy into the fact that Jack Grealish has been a flop at Manchester City.

“People will always point at his price tag, but I look at the trophies he has won. Yes, last season wasn’t great and the season prior to that he had injuries that he hasn’t had before. But the treble-winning season, he was by far the club’s best player and most important player. In some of the big games, he dragged the team into winning them.

“What I do know is that when Jack does leave, whoever is going to sign him is going to get a quality player. He has the bit between his teeth after the way last season panned out. Away from everything else, Jack is a fantastic guy who loves playing football. I think everyone can see that. He is at his best when he is playing with a smile on his face. Maybe it’s time for a new challenge now for the next couple of years, wherever that may be. I genuinely believe whoever does sign him will get the best of Jack Grealish.”

Dickov added when asked if Grealish will believe, deep down, that he has justified the nine-figure sum that City splashed out in order to secure his signature: “If Jack is being honest, maybe last season, no. I think the other seasons he has been there, yes. He has been a major, major part of the club’s success - winning four in a row, which is unprecedented, winning the treble, and he was, from January time to the end of the Champions League final, Jack was by far head and shoulders above everybody else in that team.

“You have to look at the trophies he has won. Yes, it’s a team game and I think Jack will be more disappointed with last season than anything else. Within the club, Jack is so much appreciated - from the players, from the staff, from everybody at the training ground and especially with the fans. They realise the servant he has been. They realise at times he has had to change his game for the sake of the team. Jack has to get a lot of credit for that.

“The Jack Grealish at Aston Villa was never going to work at Manchester City, with the way the team plays and are structured. I think he has to take huge credit for the way he tailored his game and turning into one of the most important players. If you take last season out of it, you have to say that he has been a huge success.”

Grealish will be hoping to find regular football somewhere next season, allowing him to play his way back into form ahead of the 2026 World Cup finals - with England boss Thomas Tuchel having overlooked him at the start of a new era for the Three Lions.