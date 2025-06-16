VIDEO: Jack Grealish seemingly tricked into paying fan's bill at luxury hotel in cheeky prank as Man City star enjoys getaway after Club World Cup snub

Jack Grealish has featured in a video supposedly being tricked into paying a hotel bill, after being left out of Man City’s Club World Cup squad.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The England international, who did not make Thomas Tuchel’s latest Three Lions selection either, is making the most of an unexpected opportunity to take in an early summer holiday. Grealish has jetted off to the Greek island of Mykonos in order to soak up some sun.

WATCH THE CLIP

THE BIGGER PICTURE

While lounging by the pool, the 29-year-old playmaker was always going to attract attention. A video uploaded on TikTok shows him being approached by a fan asking for an autograph. All is not, however, as it seems.

DID YOU KNOW?

The supporter in question tricks Grealish into signing a bill, which is subsequently handed back to the waiter at a plush poolside bar. The clip in question was staged by Swedish content creator Patric Persson.

He originally wrote “such a generous guy @JackGrealish” alongside his video, but went on to share more snaps of the pair together in Greece. One of his posts described the City forward as “Dundergubbe”, which translates as “thunder guy”.

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH?

While happy to get involved with social media pranks, Grealish would rather be in the United States right now aiding City’s quest for Club World Cup glory. Serious questions are being asked of his future with another transfer window now open.