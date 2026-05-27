Iran FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Iran FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts
To watch local broadcasts of Iran's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a server in Iran and follow the action on the likes of IRIB.
Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Iran?
In Iran, soccer fans can watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup through a mix of free national television and premium regional sports networks.
Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament:
- Free-to-Air TV:IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting), the national state broadcaster, holds the main domestic rights. Matches will be broadcast live and completely free-to-air on IRIB TV3, which serves as the network's dedicated home for major global sporting events. This channel will feature comprehensive coverage of all the biggest games, including every single group-stage match for the Iranian national team (Team Melli).
- Satellite & Regional TV: For viewers with access to satellite television, Persiana Sports will also be showing tournament matches. Additionally, beIN Sports holds the premium rights for the broader MENA region, broadcasting the full 104-match slate via their dedicated beIN SPORTS MAX channels.
- Live Streaming: If you prefer watching online or on mobile devices, you can stream the matches via IRIB’s digital platforms locally, or through the beIN CONNECT app and TOD streaming services if you have a regional subscription.