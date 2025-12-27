Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars head to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday with an 11-4 record, set to square off against the Indianapolis Colts, who come in at 8-7.

Indianapolis is trying to bounce back after a rough outing against San Francisco, where things unraveled in a 48-27 defeat. The Colts jumped out early with a 7-0 lead and were deadlocked at 14 midway through the second quarter, but the game quickly slipped away. From that point on, Indy was overwhelmed, getting outscored 34-13 the rest of the way in a one-sided finish.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, enters riding high after a solid 34-20 win over Denver. The Jaguars set the tone early with a first-quarter touchdown and carried a 17-10 advantage into halftime. Denver managed to even things up at 17 in the third quarter, but Jacksonville responded in emphatic fashion, ripping off 17 unanswered points to put the game on ice and improve their standing atop the AFC South.

Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars kick-off time

The Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars play on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, in the NFL Week 17 schedule, with kick-off slated for 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Indianapolis Colts team news

Indianapolis has put together one of the more productive offenses in the league, pouring in 28 points per game to sit sixth overall. Defensively, they’ve been respectable, giving up 21.6 points per contest, which lands them right around the middle of the pack. The Colts rack up 357.9 yards per game on offense, leaning slightly more on the air (229 passing yards) than the ground (128.9 rushing), while their defense surrenders 342.7 yards per outing, including 247.6 through the air and 95.1 on the ground.

Daniel Jones has been at the center of it all, throwing for 3,101 yards while completing 68 percent of his passes and tossing 19 touchdowns. Jonathan Taylor remains the engine of the run game with 1,443 rushing yards, and Michael Pittman Jr. has been Jones’ favorite target, hauling in 72 catches for 725 yards and seven scores. On the defensive side, Zaire Franklin paces the unit with 104 total tackles, Laiatu Latu leads the pass rush with 6.5 sacks, and both Latu and Camryn Bynum have chipped in three interceptions apiece.

Colts Injury Report: Bernhard Raimann, OT - Questionable , Anthony Gould, WR - Questionable , Sauce Gardner, CB - Questionable , Dalton Tucker, G - Questionable , Drew Ogletree, TE - Questionable.

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

Jacksonville hasn’t been far behind statistically. The Jaguars average 27.3 points per game, good for seventh in the NFL, while allowing just 20.8 points per contest, ranking 10th defensively. They generate 336.4 yards per game on offense, with 218.3 coming through the air and 118.1 on the ground, and their defense has been stingy, yielding only 317.6 total yards per game.

Trevor Lawrence has been the catalyst for Jacksonville, piling up 3,489 passing yards with 26 touchdowns despite completing just over 60 percent of his throws. Travis Etienne anchors the rushing attack with 999 yards, while Parker Washington leads the receiving corps with 45 catches for 645 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, Foyesade Oluokun tops the team with 122 total tackles, Josh Hines-Allen leads the way with seven sacks, and Devin Lloyd has been a ball hawk with five interceptions.

Jaguars Injury Report: Bhayshul Tuten, RB - Questionable , Danny Striggow, DE - Questionable , Robert Hainsey, C - Questionable , Greg Newsome II, CB - Questionable , Patrick Mekari, G - Questionable.

Watch and live stream Colts vs Jaguars in the USA

The Colts vs Jaguars game in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live exclusively on FOX. Fans in the local markets will still be able to catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

Watch and live stream Colts vs Jaguars worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Colts vs Jaguars tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Colts vs Jaguars Fantasy Football

Trevor Lawrence has been on an absolute tear, finishing as the QB1 and QB2 in back-to-back weeks, and Jacksonville is clearly finding its stride at the perfect moment. Fresh off a statement win over the Broncos, Lawrence looks fully locked in. Over his last two outings, he’s piled up more than 600 passing yards with eight touchdown throws, while also punching in a rushing score in each game. That added element with his legs has elevated his ceiling, making him one of the premier fantasy plays this week. The matchup only sweetens the pot, as the Jaguars draw an Indianapolis defense that just surrendered 48 points to the 49ers on Monday night. Ride the hot hand and hope Liam Coen keeps the offense sizzling through Christmas.

After taking plenty of criticism during draft season, Travis Etienne has flipped the script in a big way. Currently sitting as the RB7, he’s delivered double-digit fantasy production in all but four games this year. With Baysul Tuten still working his way back from a hand injury, Etienne remains the clear focal point of the backfield and should continue to soak up touches. He, too, benefits from a matchup with an Indianapolis defense that was thoroughly exposed last week. With Jacksonville rolling, Etienne remains a rock-solid RB1 as the fantasy season winds down.

On the other side, Indianapolis will roll with Philip Rivers once again in Week 17 against the Jaguars. That decision comes as little surprise after Rivers’ impressive showing against San Francisco, even in defeat. This matchup is a step up in difficulty, however, which caps his fantasy outlook. He profiles as a low-end QB2 this week.

It’s been a season of peaks and valleys for Jonathan Taylor and the Colts. After looking unstoppable prior to the bye, Taylor has settled into RB19 territory since. Unfortunately, there’s little reason to expect a late surge, especially against a Jacksonville defense that has quietly become one of the league’s toughest against the run. Since Week 10, the Jaguars have allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards to opposing backs. Taylor always has breakaway potential, but in this spot, he’s best viewed as a mid-range RB2 in championship week.

Meanwhile, Jakobi Meyers caught four passes on Sunday, turning them into 45 scoreless yards. While the fantasy output was modest, it followed a stretch of solid momentum. Meyers should continue to play a meaningful role in Jacksonville’s offense moving forward, particularly after recently securing a lucrative contract extension with the team.

Colts vs Jaguars Game Predictions

Jacksonville is hitting its stride at exactly the right time, looking every bit like one of the AFC’s most complete teams down the stretch. Trevor Lawrence is playing at an elite level, and the Jaguars’ defense has been smothering opponents as part of an impressive late-season surge. Meanwhile, Indianapolis appears to be running out of gas, coming apart after halftime in recent games and watching its playoff hopes slip away. With the momentum firmly on their side, the Jaguars should be able to take care of business here without much drama.

Colts vs Jaguars Betting Odds

Spread

Jaguars -6.5 (-118)

Colts +6.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Jaguars -330

Colts +265

Total

OVER 47.5 (-106)

UNDER 47.5 (-114)

Form

IND - Form All Indianapolis Colts 27 - 48 San Francisco 49ers L

Seattle Seahawks 18 - 16 Indianapolis Colts L

Jacksonville Jaguars 36 - 19 Indianapolis Colts L

Indianapolis Colts 16 - 20 Houston Texans L

Kansas City Chiefs 23 - 20 Indianapolis Colts L JAX - Form All Denver Broncos 20 - 34 Jacksonville Jaguars W

Jacksonville Jaguars 48 - 20 New York Jets W

Jacksonville Jaguars 36 - 19 Indianapolis Colts W

Tennessee Titans 3 - 25 Jacksonville Jaguars W

Arizona Cardinals 24 - 27 Jacksonville Jaguars W

Head-to-Head Record

IND Last 5 matches JAX 1 Win 0 Draws 4 Wins Jacksonville Jaguars 36 - 19 Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts 26 - 23 Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars 37 - 34 Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars 37 - 20 Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts 21 - 31 Jacksonville Jaguars

