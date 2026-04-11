"I experienced a defining moment that transformed me inside"... Diop explains his decision to choose Morocco

The agent of defender Issa Diop has explained that his client’s decision to represent the Moroccan national team was driven less by professional calculations than by a long-standing sense of belonging to Morocco.

Speaking to Moroccan outlet “Radio Mars”, the agent stressed that the centre-back never saw the decision as a mere sporting or tactical one; instead, it felt like a natural homecoming. Diop’s regular trips to the kingdom, the agent explained, had deepened his sense of belonging, convincing him that Morocco is woven into his identity.

He added that Diop was fully aware of the criticism or questions that might accompany his decision, but he chose to press on out of conviction and honesty with himself, believing that true courage lies in making a decision that reflects inner conviction rather than immediate self-interest.

The agent also described the moment Diop first pulled on the national shirt as transformative, especially when he heard the Moroccan national anthem—a moment he felt crowned years of emotional connection to the Atlas Lions.