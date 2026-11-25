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SC Freiburg vs Twente Enschede: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 4 26 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Europa-Park Stadion

SC Freiburg host Twente Enschede in the Conference League at Europa-Park Stadion. Both teams are chasing important points in the league phase.

Freiburg go into this match with plenty of momentum. Julian Schuster's side have won their last five competitive matches, most recently beating Elversberg 1-0 away from home.

Freiburg sit 14th in the Conference League. Their last match in the competition brought an important 1-0 away win at Trabzonspor.

Twente Enschede arrive in Germany third in the league-phase table. Coach John van den Brom's side beat Willem II Tilburg 2-1 in the Eredivisie last time out.

Twente's attack has caught the eye. Their recent 9-0 win away at Excelsior Rotterdam showed just how dangerous they can be in front of goal.

Both sides are in form. Here's where to follow their meeting.

This week's talking points: What's been happening at SC Freiburg and Twente Enschede?

SC Freiburg have won their last five competitive matches, giving them a record of 5-0-0. They beat Elversberg 1-0 away from home last time out, following a 2-0 win over Union Berlin.

Freiburg have scored eight goals and conceded five during that run. It also includes a 3-2 DFB Cup win over VfL Wolfsburg.

Twente Enschede have four wins and a draw (4-1-0). They beat Willem II Tilburg 2-1 last time out, following a 2-2 draw with Ajax Amsterdam.

Twente have scored 18 goals and conceded four in total. Their results also include a 3-1 win over Pafos FC and a 9-0 victory away at Excelsior Rotterdam.

SC Freiburg vs Twente Enschede: Line-ups

SC Freiburg vs Twente Enschede: Form

SC Freiburg vs Twente Enschede: Head-to-head record

SC Freiburg vs Twente Enschede: Tables