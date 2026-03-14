PSV can go within three points of the Eredivisie crown by beating NEC on Saturday. They'll also claim some revenge in the process.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of PSV Eindhoven vs NEC Nijmegen as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs NEC Nijmegen with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

PSV Eindhoven vs NEC Nijmegen kick-off time

Eredivisie - Eredivisie Philips Stadion

PSV Eindhoven vs NEC Nijmegen will kick off on 14 Mar 2026 at 13:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

PSV Eindhoven host a high-flying NEC Nijmegen side, hoping to edge closer to the Eredivisie crown and avenge a dismal cup exit to the same opponents.

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PSV sits comfortably at the top of the table with 68 points from 26 matches, needing only six more points to wrap up a third consecutive Eredivisie crown. They lost to NEC in the KNVB Cup semifinal earlier this month, which will add fuel to their fire.

NEC is enjoying a historic season, currently occupying 3rd place (46 points) and maintaining a slim lead over Twente and Ajax.

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Key stats & injury news

PSV boss Peter Bosz is managing a significant injury list. Guus Til, Alassane Pléa, and Ruben van Bommel are all sidelined with various injuries. Mauro Júnior is also out until late March.

NEC mainstay Philippe Sandler is suspended for this match.

PSV has won their last nine home league matches against NEC.

PSV is on a three-match winning streak in the league, most recently securing a gritty 2-1 victory over AZ Alkmaar.

NEC, however, has scored 3+ goals in each of its last three meetings with PSV.

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Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch PSV Eindhoven vs NEC Nijmegen today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: