How to buy Jordan vs Argentina tickets: World Cup ticket prices, AT&T Stadium information & more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to produce some unforgettable group-stage encounters, including Jordan facing defending world champions Argentina at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

With Lionel Messi potentially making one final appearance on football’s biggest stage and Jordan continuing their rise on the international scene, demand for this match is already building rapidly.

GOAL has everything you need to know about buying Jordan vs Argentina tickets, including ticket prices and where to find the cheapest available seats online.

When is Jordan vs Argentina?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 27, 2026 - 20:00 Jordan vs Argentina AT&T Stadium, Arlington Tickets

Jordan World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Match Venue / City Tickets June 16, 2026 Austria vs Jordan Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets June 22, 2026 Jordan vs Algeria Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets June 28, 2026 Jordan vs Argentina AT&T Stadium, Dallas Tickets

Argentina World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Match Venue Tickets June 15, 2026 Argentina vs Algeria Soldier Field, Chicago Tickets June 22, 2026 Argentina vs Austria AT&T Stadium, Dallas Tickets June 28, 2026 Jordan vs Argentina AT&T Stadium, Dallas Tickets

How can I get Jordan vs Argentina tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Jordan vs Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Official FIFA sales: FIFA releases tickets in multiple sales phases, including lottery windows and first-come, first-served releases.

FIFA releases tickets in multiple sales phases, including lottery windows and first-come, first-served releases. FIFA resale platform: Supporters can safely purchase verified resale tickets through FIFA’s official marketplace.

Supporters can safely purchase verified resale tickets through FIFA’s official marketplace. Secondary ticket marketplaces: Platforms such as StubHub provide an alternative way to secure seats for high-demand World Cup fixtures.

Platforms such as StubHub provide an alternative way to secure seats for high-demand World Cup fixtures. Hospitality packages: Premium experiences include VIP seating, private lounges, hospitality suites, and exclusive matchday services.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be delivered digitally through FIFA’s official ticketing app. Fans should ensure their account details match across platforms to simplify ticket transfers.

How much are Jordan vs Argentina tickets?

FIFA has introduced variable pricing for the 2026 World Cup, meaning ticket prices fluctuate depending on match demand, seating category, and availability.

Matches involving Argentina are expected to be among the most expensive group-stage fixtures due to huge international demand and the continued popularity of the reigning world champions.

The cheapest Jordan vs Argentina tickets are currently expected to start from around $120 to $250, depending on seat location and resale availability.

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $450 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $180 - $320 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $120 - $220 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Fans looking for the lowest prices should consider purchasing as early as possible, as resale prices for Argentina matches are expected to increase significantly closer to the tournament.

Everything you need to know about AT&T Stadium

Jordan vs Argentina will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, one of the largest and most technologically advanced sports venues in the world.

The stadium is home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and has hosted major sporting events, including the Super Bowl, Copa America matches, international friendlies, and world-class concerts.

The stadium atmosphere is expected to be electric, especially with Argentina supporters likely to travel in huge numbers for one of the tournament’s marquee fixtures.