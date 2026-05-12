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Book Iran vs New Zealand World Cup Tickets
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How to buy Iran vs New Zealand tickets: World Cup ticket prices, SoFi Stadium information & more

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Iran vs New Zealand

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to bring another unforgettable summer of football to North America, and one of the intriguing group-stage clashes will see Iran take on New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Both nations arrive with ambitions of making a strong start to their World Cup campaigns, with Iran looking to continue its impressive recent tournament performances while New Zealand aims to make a statement on the biggest stage in world football.

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to buy Iran vs New Zealand tickets, and the best ways to secure seats before they sell out.

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When is Iran vs New Zealand?

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
June 15, 2026 - 19:00Iran vs New ZealandSoFi Stadium, InglewoodTickets

Iran World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateFixtureLocationTickets
June 15, 2026Iran vs New ZealandSoFi Stadium, InglewoodTickets
June 21, 2026Belgium vs IranSoFi Stadium, InglewoodTickets
June 26, 2026Egypt vs IranLumen Field, SeattleTickets

New Zealand World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateFixtureLocationTickets
June 15, 2026Iran vs New ZealandSoFi Stadium, InglewoodTickets
June 21, 2026New Zealand vs EgyptBC Place, VancouverTickets
June 26, 2026New Zealand vs BelgiumBC Place, VancouverTickets

How can I get Iran vs New Zealand tickets?

Fans looking to attend Iran vs New Zealand at the FIFA World Cup 2026 still have several reliable ways to secure tickets before matchday.

Friendlies
Iran crest
Iran
IRN
Gambia crest
Gambia
GAM
Friendlies
Haiti crest
Haiti
HAI
New Zealand crest
New Zealand
NZL

Ticket options currently include:

  • Official FIFA Sales: FIFA continues to release selected ticket inventory during the final sales phases on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • FIFA Resale Platform: Fans can purchase verified resale tickets directly from supporters who can no longer attend the match.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Platforms like StubHub remain an alternative way to buy tickets for high-demand World Cup fixtures.
  • Hospitality Packages: Premium packages offer VIP seating, exclusive lounges, priority access, and luxury matchday experiences.

All tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are expected to be fully digital through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing platform.

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How much are Iran vs New Zealand tickets?

FIFA has introduced dynamic pricing for the 2026 World Cup, meaning prices vary depending on seat category, demand, and tournament stage.

Group-stage tickets currently start from approximately $60 for the cheapest seating categories, while premium sections and hospitality experiences can cost significantly more.

CategoryGroup StageRound of 16 - QuartersSemi-finals & Final
Category 1$250 - $400$600 - $1,200$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2$150 - $280$400 - $800$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3$100 - $200$200 - $500$600 - $2,790
Category 4$60 - $120$150 - $350$400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about SoFi Stadium

Iran vs New Zealand will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, one of the most advanced and modern sports venues in the world.

The stadium is home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers and has quickly become one of the premier destinations for major sporting events and concerts in North America.

For the FIFA World Cup 2026, SoFi Stadium is expected to host more than 70,000 fans, delivering an electric atmosphere for one of the tournament’s standout group-stage fixtures.

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Frequently asked questions

The best time to buy tickets is as early as possible. Demand for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches is expected to increase significantly closer to kickoff, especially for games hosted in major US venues like SoFi Stadium.

 

Entry-level tickets for World Cup group-stage matches are expected to start from around $60 to $120 depending on seat category, availability and market demand.

 

Yes. StubHub offers buyer protection policies that help ensure fans receive valid tickets before the match. Fans can also use FIFA’s official resale platform for verified ticket exchanges.

 

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be fully digital and managed through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing app.

 

Yes. Premium hospitality packages are available through official FIFA partners and selected resale platforms, offering VIP seating, lounges and exclusive matchday experiences.

 

SoFi Stadium can host more than 70,000 fans during FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, making it one of the largest and most modern venues in the tournament.

 

International visitors are responsible for ensuring they have the appropriate visa or travel authorization before travelling to the United States for the tournament.

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