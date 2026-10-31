‘Nobody can sink them!’ - Hernan Crespo tips ‘battleship’ Inter for Scudetto glory but warns Ruben Amorim’s Milan are closing the gap

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Former striker Hernan Crespo believes Inter remain the team to beat in the Serie A title race this season. However, the Argentine insists city rivals AC Milan have improved drastically under Ruben Amorim and could easily close the gap in the coming weeks.

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Crespo evaluates title contenders

Crespo has backed Inter to claim the Serie A title, describing them as the best-equipped side in Italy. The former striker, who represented both Milan clubs during his playing career, feels Cristian Chivu's team hold a distinct advantage over their rivals.

However, Crespo also highlighted the rapid progress made by Milan since Amorim took charge in the summer. He insists the title race is far from decided as the two heavyweights prepare to meet in the upcoming Derby della Madonnina.

Inter remain a Serie A battleship

Inter have impressed Crespo with their resilience and technical superiority during the early stages of the campaign. The Argentine believes they possess all the necessary tools and mental fortitude to secure the Scudetto.

"I think Inter are the best-equipped team to win the Scudetto. By saying that, I don’t mean that they will definitely win it, but they definitely have everything they need to win it," Crespo told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "They have the mental strength, otherwise they would not have been able to pull off all those comebacks."

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He did, however, issue a slight warning about balancing domestic and continental duties, saying: "They have to be careful to not spend too much energy on the Champions League, like Roma. However, Chivu’s team looks like a battleship to me. Sinking them, at least in Italy, seems impossible."

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Amorim transforming AC Milan squad

While Inter remain unbeaten, Milan have also looked convincing this season and sit just seven points behind their city rivals. Crespo admitted he has been surprised by how quickly Amorim has implemented his tactical vision at San Siro.

"The Rossoneri are still a bit further behind, but they’ve made considerable progress," he explained. "Progress that I admit – mea culpa – I did not think was possible in such a short space of time. Today, Milan look like a compact team.

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"They know what they have to do defensively and offensively. They’re not at Inter’s level yet, but it’s easy to close the gap. Sometimes, a streak of two or three wins is enough for it to become a turning point."

A massive week for both clubs

The upcoming Derby della Madonnina will then provide a definitive assessment of both teams' title credentials. A win for either side could dictate the momentum for the remainder of the Serie A campaign.