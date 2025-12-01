How to watch today’s Miami Heat vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Miami Heat will host the LA Clippers to start the thrilling NBA game on December 1, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Clippers score 111.8 points per game on average, while Miami scores 123.6 points. The Heat also dominated the boards, averaging 46 rebounds per game as opposed to the Clippers' 40.9.

The Clippers provide 23.8 assists per game, compared to Miami's 30.1. The Heat average 9.2 steals, which is marginally more than the Clippers' 8.4, but LA has a slight advantage over Miami with 4.9 blocks per game, compared to Miami’s 4.3.

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Heat vs LA Clippers NBA game.

Miami Heat vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time

Date December 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Kaseya Center Location Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Heat vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Miami Heat and the LA Clippers live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Miami Heat team news

Tyler Herro is shooting an effective 54.0 percent from the field and a flawless 100.0 percent from the free-throw line while scoring 25.7 points per game.

Kel'el Ware averages 10.7 rebounds per game, with 3.3 offensive and 7.4 defensive rebounds.

Davion Mitchell averages 7.6 assists per game and has only 1.5 turnovers during 30.2 minutes of action.

Miami Heat injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Jaime Jaquez Jr. Groin injury Day-to-Day

LA Clippers team news

James Harden is shooting 90.8 percent from the free-throw line and 43.7 percent from the field while scoring 27.7 points every game.

Ivica Zubac averages 11.5 rebounds per game, comprising 7.9 defensive and 3.6 offensive rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard is shooting an effective 51.1 percent from the field while averaging 25.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

LA Clippers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Jordan Miller Hamstring injury Day-to-Day SG, Bogdan Bogdanovic Hip injury Day-to-Day

Miami Heat and LA Clippers head-to-head record

Based on the Miami Heat and the LA Clippers' five prior head-to-head meetings, this game could be quite competitive because both teams have demonstrated the capacity to seize the initiative at various points.

The Clippers have demonstrated their ability to control the tempo and dominate defensively by winning four of the previous five games, including decisive wins like 121-104 on January 2, 2024, and 103-95 on February 5, 2024. Additionally, they won 109-98 on January 14, 2025, and 119-104 on March 13, 2025, proving their ability to contain Miami's offense consistently.

However, the Heat narrowly defeated the Clippers 120-119 in their most recent encounter on November 4, 2025, indicating that momentum may be changing and that Miami has figured out strategies to challenge the Clippers more successfully. This forthcoming game could be an entertaining and surprising match because of the recent close finish, which could depend on execution in the closing minutes.

Date Results Nov 04, 2025 Heat 120-119 Clippers Mar 13, 2025 Clippers 119-104 Heat Jan 14, 2025 Clippers 109-98 Heat Feb 05, 2024 Clippers 103-95 Heat Jan 02, 2024 Clippers 121-104 Heat

