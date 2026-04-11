Grand National Trends: Recent Changes and Figures Behind Grand National’s Illustrious History

Five Key Grand National Trends 2026

If you’re busy researching picks for the 2026 Grand National, you’ll be pleased to know there are several trends that can help inform your selections. Below, we’ll explore the multiple trends that have proven remarkably consistent when hand-picking thoroughbreds to be in Aintree’s winner’s enclosure.

Weight

The weight a horse carries is a hugely influential filter for your Grand National selections. Some 25 of the previous 34 Grand National winners carried a maximum of 10st 13lb in weight. The four-and-a-quarter-mile circuit, with 30 fences, is an immense slog and those weighing more than this tend to tire early.

If the handicapper decides to punish a top-tier horse by carrying even a few more pounds of weight, this could be the difference between winning and weakening in the closing stages.

That said, during the reduced field era, horses carrying slightly more weight have prevailed. In 2024 and 2025, horses carrying 11st or more were prominent in the first four places. In 2025, Nick Rockett managed to win carrying 11st 8lb. Nevertheless, the sweet spot sits firmly between 10st 5lb and 11st 5lb.

Age

The age of Grand National entrants is another data point to scrutinise heavily. Since 1940, just two horses aged seven or younger have finished first past Aintree’s finishing post.

This suggests that experience and durability matters hugely around Aintree’s unforgiving and unique fences. Younger thoroughbreds that lack jumping confidence, race IQ and mental maturity often fall foul of the Grand National circuit.

In fact, 26 of the previous 34 Grand National winners were aged nine or older. It’s worth noting that the other modifications to the Aintree circuit have seen this trend change somewhat in the last decade.

Ten of the last 11 winners were aged between seven and nine, suggesting that fresher, agile horses are starting to get the better of veteran, battle-hardened entrants.

Long Race Experience

The Grand National is not a race suited to any horse still finding its feet over fences and longer distances. Just four of the last 34 Grand National winners hadn’t won a race over three miles or longer. This underlines the importance of proven stamina over an extended trip.

The Aintree circuit is a marathon, not a sprint. No amount of class at shorter distances can truly prepare a horse for the four miles and two-and-a-half furlongs of undulating ground and jumps. Its relentlessness is truly unprecedented in the jump racing world.

That’s why many trainers take to comparable races like the Scottish, Welsh and Irish Nationals to prepare their horses for what Aintree has to offer.

The Bobbyjo Chase and the Midlands National are also races that previous Grand National winners have prevailed in, acting as form-frankers for potential Aintree success.

Irish Background

No-one can argue that Irish trainers have dominated the Grand National in recent times. Seven of the last nine have been trained on the Emerald Isle. The last English-trained horse to win the Grand National was Many Clouds in 2015 for Oliver Sherwood.

The reality is that Irish trainers such as Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott have unstoppable stables of National Hunt thoroughbreds. They are producing high-class staying chasers that are often developed with Aintree specifically in mind.

Fitness

Just two of the last 33 Grand National winners hadn’t raced within the 55 days prior to the race. This suggests that prep runs are a necessity before Aintree. Very few horses have been able to turn up cold and win.

The Cheltenham Festival, staged just a month before the Grand National, is now a popular warm-up for Aintree hopefuls. Six of the last 11 winners have run at Cheltenham in their previous appearance.

Fairyhouse’s Bobbyjo Chase is another popular proving ground, ensuring horses arrive at Aintree race-fit.

Grand National Changes Over the Years

The Grand National is one of the most historic horse races in the world. Despite its rich tradition, the race has evolved over the decades.

The Jockey Club embarked on a string of recent changes to the race following multiple horse fatalities during the 2010s. Let’s run through the biggest tweaks to the Grand National and the reasons for the alterations.

Cut From 40 to 34 in 2024

In 1929, as many as 66 horses were entered into the Grand National. That was cut to a maximum of 40, but has since been cut to 34 just two years ago. This was the first major alteration to the race by The Jockey Club since 1984.

Their own research highlighted a correlation between field size and the number of falling horses. Some have been critical of the decision.

It’s led to almost half of the new qualifying field being trained by the likes of Mullins and Elliott. Some critics believe this has watered down the competitive nature of the Grand National.

First Fence Closer to the Start

For some time, Aintree’s first fence had been a bone of contention. Data had shown that average speeds of horses reaching the first fence had risen over the years. This, coupled with congestion, caused more risk of fallers.

The Jockey Club opted to move the first fence 60 yards closer to the start line in 2024. This reduces the run-up and the average speed horses can reach before meeting the obstacle.

In 2024, all but one horse cleared the first fence safely, which was a much cleaner opening to the race by historic standards.

130 is the New Rating Required to Enter

Aside from the structural alterations at Aintree, The Jockey Club has also raised the minimum Official Rating needed to qualify for the Grand National. In 2024, this was raised from 125 to 130, bringing the entry requirement in line with other Grade 1 races.

In reality, this hasn’t changed things too much. In 2023, the final qualifier for the National carried a 143 Official Rating. Since then, horses with Official Ratings of less than 145 have rarely made the cut.

Start Time Moving Forward

One of the biggest practical tweaks to the Grand National was its start time. Since 2024, The Jockey Club has moved the start time forward from 5:15pm to 4pm. The decision was made due to welfare considerations for the horses.

In April, Aintree is subject to the drying effects of the afternoon sun. Officials had grown concerned about the lack of cut in the ground when staging the Grand National at 5:15pm, with the sunshine and warmer temperatures taking effect.

Despite investments in fresh irrigation systems, moving the start time forward has acted as a further safeguard for horses, ensuring softer, more predictable ground for all entries.

Previous Grand National winners Since 2000

Year Winning Horse Starting Price Odds 2025 Nick Rockett 33/1 2024 I Am Maximus 7/1 2023 Corach Rambler 8/1 2022 Noble Yeats 50/1 2021 Minella Times 11/1 2019 Tiger Roll 4/1 2018 Tiger Roll 14/1 2017 One For Arthur 14/1 2016 Rule The World 33/1 2015 Many Clouds 25/1 2014 Pineau De Re 25/1 2013 Auroras Encore 66/1 2012 Neptune Collonges 33/1 2011 Ballabriggs 14/1 2010 Don’t Push It 10/1 2009 Mon Mome 100/1 2008 Comply or Die 7/1 2007 Silver Birch 33/1 2006 Numbersixvalverde 11/1 2005 Hedgehunter 7/1 2004 Amberleigh House 16/1 2003 Monty’s Pass 16/1 2002 Bindaree 20/1 2001 Red Marauder 33/1 2000 Papillon 10/1



