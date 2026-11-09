Fulham starlet Josh King hails Jude Bellingham as mentor following surprise England call-up for Nations League duty

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Fulham’s rising star Josh King has opened up on his swift integration into the senior England setup, identifying Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham as a key figure in his development. The 19-year-old midfielder was a shock inclusion in Thomas Tuchel’s latest squad as the Three Lions prepare for crucial Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

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Bellingham takes the lead as mentor

The rise of King has been one of the standout stories of the Premier League season so far, and his progression has now been officially recognised on the international stage. While the Fulham teenager had a taste of the senior environment during a pre-World Cup training camp in Florida earlier this year, his inclusion for the upcoming Nations League double-header represents his first competitive call-up. During his time with the group, King has found a supportive environment led by some of the biggest names in world football.

Reflecting on his experiences within the national camp, the versatile midfielder highlighted the influence of England’s established stars. "There were a lot of people I learned from [in the pre-World Cup camp]. Jude was a big person for me. He took me under his wing and tried to make me feel welcome. There were a lot of players like that. Harry Kane as well, he was one person who really made me feel welcome and tried to help me through my time there," King said, as quoted by The Evening Standard.

The Fulham academy graduate was quick to praise the culture established within the England dressing room, noting that the squad’s strength extends beyond their technical abilities. "But it's a credit to what England have going here, everyone is a really good person as well as good player on the pitch," he added. The 19-year-old appears to be thriving under the pressure of being the newest face in the squad.

Fulfilling the Three Lions dream

For King, this week marks the culmination of years of hard work at Craven Cottage, where he has become a regular fixture under the management of Alvaro Arbeloa. The midfielder has long been tipped for greatness, but the reality of a senior call-up still carries immense weight for the youngster. He expressed his pride at being selected for the fixtures against Croatia on Thursday and Spain on Sunday, viewing this as a significant milestone in his career.

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"Playing for England is the dream so to be that one step closer is an amazing achievement, something I've been working towards for a long time,” King noted. The midfielder’s humble approach has already earned him admirers within the coaching staff, and he was vocal about his appreciation for the new manager. "I'm grateful to the manager for putting his trust in me," he said.

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Next matches ENG UEFA Nations League A 14:45 CRO

Tactical flexibility under Tuchel

One of the primary reasons King has forced his way into Tuchel’s plans is his remarkable versatility. The German coach has already experimented with his options following medical checks on other stars like Cole Palmer, and he views King as a player who can fill multiple roles in the final third. During his Friday press conference, Tuchel mentioned King as a potential candidate for the right-wing berth, despite his natural tendencies as a central playmaker.

King is more than happy to adapt his game to suit the needs of the Three Lions as they transition into a new era. "I'm happy to play anywhere for the manager," King stated. "I have to add other parts to my game, in wider positions you might have to cover defensively or make runs in behind. I'm capable of playing lots of different positions, which is probably one of the reasons why I'm here."

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England's defining week

As the highly anticipated international window opens, promising talent King is eagerly looking forward to the opportunity of finally earning his maiden cap for the England under the tactical guidance of Tuchel. The impending fixtures represent a critical juncture for the squad as they prepare to navigate the high-stakes conclusion of their Nations League campaign with their final two group stage encounters.

The team will initially benefit from home advantage when they welcome a resilient Croatian side this coming Thursday. Following that initial test, Tuchel’s ambitious squad faces an incredibly demanding away fixture, traveling to the Spanish capital of Madrid on Sunday to lock horns with the reigning world champions, Spain, in what promises to be a thrilling climax to their tournament group phase.