Former Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund brushes off suggestions Portugal were below par as two-goal display inspires 4-1 Denmark win

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Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund has dismissed claims that Saturday's 4-1 Nations League rout in Braga only came about because Portugal were below their best. The former Manchester United frontman struck twice after the break to spoil the hosts' first outing since Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international football.

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Second-half double seals emphatic victory

Hojlund spearheaded an authoritative showing at the Estadio Municipal de Braga after he, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Mohamed Daramy all spurned early openings. The visitors finally broke through two minutes before the interval when Ruben Dias handled Hojlund's header, allowing Hojbjerg to convert from 12 yards. Four minutes into the second half, the marksman volleyed Mikkel Damsgaard's scooped pass past Diogo Costa before dribbling beyond Renato Veiga to slot home.

Striker defends dominant away display

Things worsened for the home side in the 75th minute when Joachim Andersen met substitute Mathias Jensen's cross with a powerful header into the top corner, before Bernardo Silva tapped in a 93rd-minute rebound from close range after Mads Hermansen parried Joao Neves' initial effort.

Speaking to TV2 following the final whistle, Hojlund insisted his team deserved full credit for dismantling their opponents on the road: "I don't think you can take anything away from our performance.

"I buy that Portugal don't play like it's a World Cup final, but still. We're playing away against a top-five nation in Europe and, if you ask me, they're also the group favourites. It was a big gift to ourselves - I don't want to talk about whether they were good or bad, it was a gift to ourselves."

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Statistical gulf exposes misfiring hosts

Beyond his clinical finishing before the hour mark, the forward led the Scandinavians with five attempts - accounting for 0.64 of their 2.33 expected goals - while completing all seven of his passes and winning a team-high three of seven aerial duels. Damsgaard and Gustav Isaksen also carved out three chances apiece alongside Daramy winning 11 of his 13 individual battles.

Conversely, Jorge Jesus saw his worst fears realised as his new-look attack stuttered badly, generating just 1.26 expected goals across 15 shots - with 0.39 coming from Silva's final kick of the contest. Starter Goncalo Ramos failed to register a single effort, while Joao Felix, Pedro Neto and Bruno Fernandes managed one apiece, leaving substitutes Joao Palhinha (two) and Trincao (three) as the only hosts to record multiple attempts.

Quarter-final spot awaits Scandinavian side

Saturday's triumph moves Denmark within touching distance of the Nations League knockout stage heading into the final round. Having taken a huge step toward the quarter-finals in Braga, the Scandinavians need just a draw at home against neighbours Norway on Tuesday to reach the last eight. Meanwhile, Jesus must quickly address his side's blunt attack following a chastening start to their post-Ronaldo era.