Portugal player ratings vs Denmark: Defensive disaster as Jorge Jesus' side crumble in humiliating 4-1 home defeat

Portugal’s first match since the retirement of legendary captain Cristiano Ronaldo proved to be a night to forget, as their defensive vulnerabilities were ruthlessly exposed at the Estadio Municipal de Braga in a comprehensive 4-1 defeat to Denmark. The match turned shortly before half-time when Pierre-Emile Højbjerg converted a penalty in the 43rd minute, punishing a lack of discipline in the Portuguese box. This shift in momentum proved fatal for Jorge Jesus' side, who failed to regain their structural integrity after the interval.

The second half was dominated by the clinical movement of Rasmus Højlund, who netted twice in a seven-minute blitz to effectively end the contest. Joachim Andersen added a fourth in the 75th minute, highlighting Portugal's failure to defend set-pieces. While Bernardo Silva managed a late consolation goal in the third minute of stoppage time, the final whistle confirmed a sobering evening for the hosts, who dominated possession (55%) but were vastly inferior in transitional phases.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Diogo Costa - 4/10

A night to forget for the Porto shot-stopper, who was beaten four times despite Denmark only registering six shots on target. He was unable to stop Hoejbjerg’s penalty and looked hesitant as the defence collapsed in the second half, finishing with just one save.

Ruben Dias - 4/10

The Manchester City man struggled to manage Hoejlund's physical presence and was surprisingly hooked at half-time. His lack of pace in recovery was evident as Denmark exploited the space behind the Portuguese line during the lead-up to the opening goal.

Diogo Dalot - 4/10

Dalot offered some width but was defensively caught out of position repeatedly. He failed to track the runs of Mikkel Damsgaard and Daramy, leaving the central defenders exposed to overlapping runs.

Afonso Costa - 3/10

A difficult evening for the defender, who looked overawed by the occasion. He struggled to maintain the defensive line, contributing to an afternoon where Portugal conceded four goals at home.

Renato Veiga - 4/10

Veiga attempted to be progressive from the back but found himself overwhelmed by Denmark's high press. His aerial presence was not enough to prevent Andersen from heading home the fourth goal for the visitors.

Midfield

Bruno Fernandes - 5/10

The captain tried to pull the strings and created several chances, but he was often isolated as Denmark’s double-pivot of Hjulmand and Hoejbjerg squeezed the space. He was substituted in the 79th minute as Portugal looked for fresh legs.

Vitinha - 4/10

While neat on the ball, he lacked the physical intensity required to match the Danish midfield. He was largely anonymous as Denmark bypassed the middle of the park with direct transitions.

Ruben Neves - 4/10

Neves failed to provide the necessary screen for the back four. He was withdrawn in the 64th minute after Portugal had already fallen three goals behind, unable to stem the flow of Danish attacks.

Attack

Joao Felix - 4/10

Felix showed flashes of technical brilliance but lacked a clinical edge. He was part of an attack that recorded 15 shots but struggled to test Hermansen consistently before being subbed off at 0-3.

Pedro Neto - 5/10

Neto was Portugal's most direct threat in the first half, using his pace to stretch the Danish backline. However, his final ball was often lacking, and he was replaced in the 64th-minute triple substitution.

Goncalo Ramos - 4/10

A frustrating night for the striker, who was starved of quality service. He struggled to find space between Andersen and Provstgaard and failed to get on the scoresheet despite Portugal's 55% possession.

Substitutes & Manager

Trincao - 5/10

Came on in the 64th minute but found it difficult to impact a game that was already slipping away.

Joao Palhinha - 4/10

Brought on to stabilize the midfield, he instead picked up a yellow card in the 87th minute as frustration boiled over.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

The only bright spot for the hosts, scoring a well-taken goal in the 90+3 minute after coming off the bench in the 79th minute.

Carlos Forbs - 5/10

Introduced late to provide speed, but the Danish block was too compact to penetrate.

Joao Neves - N/A

A late introduction in the 83rd minute; not enough time to be properly rated.

Jorge Jesus - 2/10

A tactical disaster for the veteran coach. His high defensive line was decimated by Denmark's transitions, and his half-time substitution of Ruben Dias failed to solve the structural issues that led to a three-goal collapse in the second half.