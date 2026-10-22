Former Fulham star Bryan Ruiz named Costa Rica head coach on permanent basis with mission to reach 2030 World Cup

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The Costa Rican Football Federation (FCRF) has officially appointed legendary former captain Bryan Ruiz as the permanent manager of the men's national team following an impressive interim spell in the dugout. The 41-year-old ex-Fulham playmaker has been tasked with guiding his country back to the World Cup finals in 2030.

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Interim success secures permanent role

The Costa Rican Football Federation Executive Committee finalised contract terms to hand their former skipper the permanent reins with a mandate to qualify for the 2030 global showpiece. Originally appointed on September 28 after Argentine boss Fernando Batista was dismissed, the 41-year-old immediately recalled veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Back-to-back victories over Nicaragua (3-0) and Haiti (2-0) at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa subsequently preserved the nation's CONCACAF Nations League A status.

Inexperienced tactician assembles trusted backroom

The appointment marks Ruiz's first permanent senior managerial role, having previously worked in the youth setup and as an assistant at Liga Deportiva Alajuelense, where he only oversaw two first-team games on an emergency basis.

According to the federation's official statement, the decision provides continuity and consolidates a new stage by allowing their former talisman to bring his leadership and knowledge of the domestic and international game to the touchline.

To support him, Ruiz has named former World Cup team-mates Wilmer Lopez and Christian Bolanos as assistant coaches alongside video analyst Ariel Gonzalez, while Wardy Alfaro will also join the coaching staff as an assistant in January.

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Iconic captain inherits rebuilding project

During his playing days, the left-footed attacking midfielder represented Twente, PSV Eindhoven, Fulham, Sporting CP and Santos before retiring at Alajuelense in 2022. He also captained La Sele across three consecutive World Cups in 2014, 2018 and 2022, famously spearheading their historic run to the 2014 quarter-finals in Brazil.

However, he now takes over a side that has slipped down the FIFA rankings after missing out on the 2026 tournament under Mexican manager Miguel Herrera and enduring a string of Nations League setbacks under Batista.

South American heavyweights test credentials

Ruiz will take charge of his first matches as permanent boss during next month's international window when Costa Rica travel to face Ecuador on November 13 and Argentina four days later. Those demanding away friendlies will test whether a tactician with just four games of senior management can build on his early momentum. Strong performances in South America will be vital as he begins shaping a competitive squad.