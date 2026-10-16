Argentina announce their first matches after Messi's farewell

Argentina have confirmed their two friendly matches scheduled for next November, the first two fixtures for the side since the retirement of star Lionel Messi from international football.

The Argentine Football Association said on Friday, via its official account on the "X" platform: "La Albiceleste will play two friendly matches during the upcoming FIFA days: on 13 November they will face Uruguay in Buenos Aires, and on the 17th they will do the same against Costa Rica in Cordoba."

Read also

Yamal tops the chance creators in the Champions League, and a distinguished place for Diaz

Champions League statistics: Real Madrid the all-time kings of the comeback, with Barcelona runners-up

Reports in the Argentine press say Lionel Scaloni's side will play the first match at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires. The second takes them to the Mario Kempes Stadium in Cordoba.

Messi said goodbye to the Argentina national team on 6 October this month, in a friendly against Benin at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires that Argentina won 3-0.

"The Flea" scored a penalty and set up two more that night, closing out his international career with 126 goals in 208 appearances. Nobody has scored more for Argentina, and nobody has played more often.

Twenty-one years it lasted, from his debut in 2005 as an 18-year-old. He won the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles along the way.

His final official appearance came at the 2026 World Cup, where he scored 8 goals and provided 4 assists to drag Argentina to the final. Spain beat them 1-0 after extra time.



