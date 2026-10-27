Folarin Balogun to Juventus? USMNT star emerges as top January target for Bianconeri after Everton transfer collapse

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Juventus have identified USMNT international Folarin Balogun as their priority attacking target ahead of the January transfer window. The out-of-favour Monaco striker is desperate for a fresh start after a proposed deadline-day move to Everton collapsed following his medical.

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Juventus target USMNT star for January

Juventus have reportedly made Balogun their primary attacking target for the upcoming January transfer window. The Italian side are keen to bolster their forward line heading into the second half of the campaign, according from Tuttosport.

Balogun is enduring a highly frustrating spell at Monaco and looks destined to depart the club in the near future. The 25-year-old has managed a mere 71 minutes of action so far this season, pushing him towards an imminent exit. A mid-season departure now looks to be the most logical solution for all parties involved. Juventus are leading the race to secure his signature, which would finally end his challenging stint in France.

Everton move collapsed after medical tests

A winter transfer to Turin would follow a dramatic summer deadline day for the American attacker. Monaco had successfully agreed a permanent £40 million (€48m) deal with Everton for his services before the window slammed shut.

However, Balogun ultimately rejected the move to Everton at the eleventh hour. The striker sensationally walked away from the transfer after already undergoing medical tests with the Premier League club, opting instead to remain with Monaco.

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Despite that hefty £40m valuation, Juventus have a significant advantage in any upcoming negotiations. The club maintains an excellent relationship with Balogun's agent, Jorge Mendes, who is reportedly eager to offer his client to Juventus.

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Juve seek further attacking reinforcements

The pursuit of Balogun highlights a clear desire for consistent goalscoring firepower in Turin. Bianconeri are actively seeking further attacking reinforcements despite investing heavily during the recent summer transfer window.

The club previously welcomed Randal Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade to their forward ranks to share the attacking burden. However, the hierarchy evidently feel that more quality depth is required to sustain their ambitions across domestic and European competitions.

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Securing a deal for Balogun in the middle of the season will undoubtedly test their financial flexibility. It remains completely unclear whether Juventus can actually match the £40m fee that Monaco previously commanded from Everton during the summer.

Contract situation and alternative striker options

Balogun remains contracted to Monaco until the summer of 2028, meaning his current employers are under no immediate pressure to sell for a reduced fee. Negotiations will need to progress quickly and smoothly if a winter deal is to be successfully finalised.

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If Juve cannot agree terms for the USMNT international, they have already established a shortlist of alternative options. The club are actively monitoring Frosinone forward Antonio Raimondo and Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth as potential backup targets.

For now, however, Balogun sits firmly at the very top of their January wishlist. The talented striker will hope a resolution is found swiftly to reignite his stalling career on the pitch.