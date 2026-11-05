'I overthink it' - Federico Valverde reveals secret behind Champions League stunner as Real Madrid complete another epic comeback

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Federico Valverde proved to be the ultimate hero from the bench as Real Madrid secured a dramatic Champions League comeback against AEK Athens. The captain fired home a spectacular long-range winner to seal the victory after his side had fallen behind in a tightly contested European clash.

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Valverde rescues Real Madrid

Valverde emerged as the match-winner as Real Madrid secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over AEK Athens in the Champions League. The commanding midfielder came off the bench to unleash a spectacular match-winning strike from well outside the penalty area.

Valverde only entered the fray in the 67th minute, stepping onto the pitch to replace Yan Diomande. Despite his limited minutes, his thunderous late goal sealed yet another famous European comeback for the club. The captain's decisive contribution ensured Los Blancos snatched all three points in a dramatic encounter.

A tough European test

Speaking immediately after the final whistle, Valverde was quick to acknowledge the sheer difficulty of breaking down a stubborn AEK Athens defence. He highlighted the collective determination required to turn the tide and secure a vital win.

"It was a very tough and complicated game, as we expected," Valverde said on the club's official website. "We dominated the entire match, but it was difficult to create chances and score. We have to congratulate the team for the effort and hard work, and we must continue like this."

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Never giving up hope

Madrid have built a formidable reputation for fighting back in the dying moments of major Champions League fixtures. They had previously done the same thing when facing AS Roma last October, staging a comeback to secure a 4-3 victory. Valverde credited the coaching staff and the unwavering trust within the dressing room for sustaining this relentless winning mentality.

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"That’s credit to the coaching staff and to us as players for continuing to trust each other," he noted. "After they scored their second goal, it seemed like it would be very difficult, but the team came back once again."

Reflecting directly on his thunderous match-winning strike, Valverde remained humble. "Sometimes I overthink it. As I always say, I thank my team-mates, who give me the confidence to take the shot."

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Looking ahead to the duel in Valencia

Jose Mourinho’s side will now shift their focus to Liga, where they are set to face Valencia at the Mestalla this Saturday. Los Blancos currently sit third in the league standings with 27 points from 11 matches - three points behind the league leaders, Barcelona.