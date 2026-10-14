Real Madrid player ratings vs Roma: Antonio Rudiger snatched victory in seven-goal Champions League thriller

Thibaut Courtois - 5/10

A difficult evening for the Belgian, who was left exposed by a high line that failed to squeeze the play effectively. While he made four saves to keep the scoreline manageable, he will be disappointed to have conceded three, particularly with the way Malen was allowed to exploit the central corridors during the second half.

Antonio Rudiger - 8/10

The ultimate hero of the night. Despite the collective defensive lapses that saw Madrid ship three goals, Ruediger’s individual will to win was evident. He stayed composed as the chaos unfolded and popped up in the 90th minute to score the decisive goal, ensuring Madrid’s resilience was rewarded with three points.

Ibrahima Konate - 5/10

Struggled to manage the transitions led by Malen and Dybala. His positioning was occasionally questionable when Roma broke at pace, and he failed to provide the necessary cover for the marauding full-backs during the period where Madrid conceded twice in quick succession.

Marc Cucurella - 6/10

Offered his usual industry down the left flank but found himself pinned back by Roma's wing-backs for large periods. He was substituted in the 78th minute as Madrid shifted to a more offensive shape to chase the game.

Denzel Dumfries - 5/10

A relatively quiet performance by his standards. He failed to exert his usual physical dominance on the right wing and was replaced by Arda Guler in the 59th minute as Mourinho looked for more technical quality to break down the Roma block.