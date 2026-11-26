Want more secure access to your usual streaming service, or need to watch from another part of the world where you might encounter geo-blocks? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ProtonVPN Start risk-free trial Matchday streaming & speed Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs. Watch your home subscriptions abroad connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday. Unlimited data Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, phone or tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, phone or tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.

Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign in and find the stream. Create an account or sign in with the official broadcaster to get full access and enjoy the match!

FC Heidenheim vs 1. FC Nuremberg: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 13 27 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Voith-Arena

FC Heidenheim host 1. FC Nuremberg in the 2. Bundesliga at the Voith-Arena in Heidenheim.

Heidenheim lost 3-1 to Darmstadt last time out and have gone five competitive matches without a win.

Before that, they drew 2-2 with Hannover 96 and 1-1 with Energie Cottbus. Coach Frank Schmidt must get his side back on track in front of their home fans.

Nuremberg arrive in second place, though they are struggling for form too. Miroslav Klose's side lost 2-1 to Eintracht Braunschweig last time out.

Before that, Nuremberg beat Darmstadt 2-0 and won 3-1 at St. Pauli. They have two wins and three defeats from five matches, including a 5-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB Cup.

Five places separate the teams in the table: Heidenheim are seventh and Nuremberg are second.

This week's talking points: What has happened at FC Heidenheim and 1. FC Nuremberg?

Heidenheim have not won any of their last five league matches, with two draws and three defeats. Most recently, they lost 3-1 to Darmstadt. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Hannover 96 and 1-1 with Energie Cottbus.

Nuremberg have two wins and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. They lost their most recent game 2-1 to Braunschweig. Before that came a 2-0 win over Darmstadt and a 3-1 victory at St. Pauli. Nuremberg lost 5-2 to Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB Cup.

FC Heidenheim vs 1. FC Nuremberg: Line-ups

FC Heidenheim vs 1. FC Nuremberg: Form

FC Heidenheim vs 1. FC Nuremberg: Head-to-head record

FC Heidenheim vs 1. FC Nuremberg: League tables