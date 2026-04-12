Fabregas: “What we’ve achieved is rare… I’m not focused on the league table.”

Cesc Fàbregas, the Spanish manager of Como, has commented on his side’s dramatic 3–4 defeat to Inter Milan in Sunday evening’s clash at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium in Round 32 of the Italian Serie A.

Como stay on 58 points in fifth, still behind fourth-placed Juventus (60) and third-placed Milan (63).

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have moved significantly closer to clinching the Serie A title, having taken their tally to 75 points at the top of the table, nine clear of their closest rivals, Napoli.

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Fabregas said after the match: “I don’t know where we stand in the table, because I haven’t been following it since the start of the season, and I won’t be following it now… My team has once again demonstrated its courage and enthusiasm, and even in defeat has shown great character. It’s true that we made a few mistakes, but we are a young team facing an opponent that punishes every slip-up.”

Como’s manager said, “I’d rather not discuss tactics today; the match spoke for itself. The stats confirm we had 20 shots on Inter’s goal—something few sides achieve.”

He added, “Two years ago, anyone telling me we’d be competing with Inter like this would have been talking about a friendly; today we are on equal terms. Tactics matter less than mentality—the margin between winning and losing is paper-thin.”

He concluded: “Facing Inter was a huge lesson; we must analyse our errors and keep improving.” I am very proud of my players; for two and a half years we have worked hard, and the progress is clear. Our genuine desire to improve and the courage to face any opponent will keep driving us forward.”

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