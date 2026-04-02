European national team... 'Opta' predicts the 2026 World Cup winner

There are just 70 days to go until the start of the 2026 World Cup finals, which will feature 48 teams for the first time in the tournament’s history.

Following the announcement of the qualifying teams, Opta’s supercomputer has released its predictions.

The newspaper "Marca" reported that Opta’s computer predicts Spain will win the 2026 World Cup, with a probability of 15.83%.

Behind Spain comes the French team, with a 12.77% chance of winning the World Cup, as they aim to reach their third consecutive final.

After Spain and France come England and Argentina, both of which have more than a 10% chance of winning the title.

Rounding out the top five is Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, with a 6.92% chance of winning its first World Cup in history.

Meanwhile, Brazil and Germany, outside the top five, are in sixth and seventh place respectively.

Read also

Video: A shocking live-on-air gift sends Hakimi into fits of laughter