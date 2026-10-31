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Muhammad Zaki

Emiliano Martinez reveals finger injury 'will NEVER return' to normal as Chelsea star admits to 'zombie' World Cup struggle with Argentina

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Emiliano Martinez has opened up on the harrowing physical toll of his career, admitting that a significant finger injury sustained earlier this year will never truly heal. The Chelsea goalkeeper revealed he was forced to play through extreme pain to help Argentina, leaving him with permanent damage that still affects his game today.

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Playing through the pain for Argentina

Martinez suffered a broken and dislocated finger in May during the warm-up for Aston Villa's Europa League final victory against Freiburg. The severe injury immediately cast doubt over his involvement in Argentina's World Cup title defence, leaving the 34-year-old devastated when he first saw the scans.

Rather than undergoing surgery that would have ruled him out of the tournament, Martinez chose to play through the agony. Backed by Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, the shot-stopper relied on a customised Adidas glove for protection, despite admitting the heavy strapping severely restricted his ability to grasp the ball.

'Every single night I was crying'

Speaking to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul’s YouTube channel, the veteran goalkeeper detailed the severe physical and emotional toll the injury took on his daily life. The pain was so intense that it completely altered his training methods and required immense personal sacrifice.

"The day before Algeria I was diving with one arm, diving like a zombie," Martinez explained. "If I put my hand down I was seeing stars. It was brutal. Every single night I was crying because my finger looked like a sausage."

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Despite the permanent consequences, the Argentine insists he has no regrets about putting his country first. "It will never go back to how it was," he said. "I am still playing with pain. But these are the risks you take for the national team, I’d do it again."

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A collapsed transfer to Juventus

The finger problem had significant ramifications for Martinez's club career during the summer window. A prospective move to Serie A giants Juventus ultimately broke down once the full extent of the damage was discovered during his medical assessments.

"I got an x-ray and it was broken again," the goalkeeper revealed. "That is when a transfer to a club fell through because of the finger."

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Following the collapsed move to Italy, Martinez eventually secured a £7.5 million transfer to Chelsea. "They said it was possible for me to play like that, that I needed surgery, but Chelsea didn't, they didn't care," he added. "One day I will need surgery."

Recovering from a broken jaw

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While his finger issue remains a long-term concern, Martinez is currently sidelined in west London with a completely different physical setback. The goalkeeper is actively recovering from a broken jaw sustained earlier this month during Chelsea's victory over Everton.

He will now focus heavily on his rehabilitation before attempting to reclaim his spot in the starting XI at Stamford Bridge. Once fully fit, the 34-year-old must continue navigating the permanent discomfort in his hand as he looks to establish himself at his new club.

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten