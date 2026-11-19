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Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez believes Como standout Nico Paz has the potential to inherit Lionel Messi's iconic No. 10 shirt for Argentina. The young midfielder recently scored a brace against Costa Rica, sparking intense debate about his future international role.

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Martinez backs Paz for iconic shirt

Martinez believes Paz has the quality to become Argentina's next No. 10. The debate over who will inherit the legendary jersey has intensified following Messi's international retirement. Paz thrust himself into the spotlight on Tuesday by scoring a brace in Argentina's emphatic 7-0 victory over Costa Rica.

The Como midfielder has now registered a remarkable five goals in his last five appearances for the national team. His rapid emergence has made him a highly credible candidate to step into the playmaking void. Senior players within the Argentina setup are already throwing their support behind the youngster.

Building the Argentine fighting spirit

Martinez, a key figure in the Argentina dressing room, has expressed immense confidence in the midfielder's potential. The goalkeeper revealed that the squad is actively nurturing the Como star to prepare him for the biggest stages.

"I see him becoming more and more integrated into the group," the Chelsea player admitted, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "Obviously, he needs to have that Argentine fighting spirit, and we’re helping him develop it. The truth is, he deserves everything that’s happening to him right now. He deserves to be here and to play. The goals he’s scoring are an added bonus."

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Embracing the ultimate national responsibility

Taking over the primary creative role for Argentina comes with immense pressure, but Martinez feels Paz possesses the correct mindset. The veteran believes humility will be the defining factor in the youngster's long-term success.

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"If he maintains this humility and keeps performing at this level, Nico Paz can definitely wear Argentina’s No. 10 shirt and take on that responsibility," Martinez added. "We need players like him, players who see themselves as leaders. He can help us win a lot of games. We have to help him. We’re a national team. There are no egos here. It’s all about hard work, humility, and respect."

Shining bright in Italy and beyond

Paz is currently enjoying a remarkable rise at club level, having just started his third season with Como. During the previous campaign, he was instrumental in helping Cesc Fabregas' team secure Champions League qualification for the first time in their history.

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That impressive form has seamlessly carried over into the 2026-27 season. The dynamic midfielder has already racked up six goals and eight assists in just 14 appearances across all competitions for the Italian club.