Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts
To watch local broadcasts from abroad, connect to a Ecuadorian server and stream World Cup matches on free-to-air TV channel Telemazonas.
Thirty of the World Cup games will also be available on ESPN, available via traditional TV as well as Disney+ in Ecuador.
Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Ecuador?
In Ecuador, soccer fans have three main ways to follow the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup across free-to-air television, premium cable, and streaming services.
Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament:
- Free-to-Air TV:Teleamazonas is the official national broadcast partner. They will air 40 matches live and completely free, which includes the opening match, the semi-finals, the final, and most importantly, every single group stage match featuring the Ecuadorian national team (La Tri).
- Pay TV (Full Coverage): For those who don't want to miss a single second of the action, DirecTV holds the primary premium rights. They will broadcast all 104 matches live in high definition across their dedicated DSports channels, complete with 24/7 World Cup analysis.
- Pay TV (Partial Coverage):ESPN (available via traditional cable and Disney+) will also broadcast a package of 30 live matches, which includes La Tri's games.
- Live Streaming: If you prefer watching on a phone, tablet, or smart TV, you can stream the full tournament via the DGO app (for DirecTV subscribers) or catch the partial packages on Disney+ and Teleamazonas' digital platforms.