Diego Simeone praises 'humble' Julian Alvarez after dramatic Atletico Madrid apology

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Diego Simeone has offered his full support to Julian Alvarez after the Argentine striker issued a public apology to the Atletico Madrid faithful. The forward used a post-match interview to address the friction caused by his previous comments regarding a potential move to Barcelona.

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Simeone hails Alvarez’s character

Simeone was full of admiration for Alvarez after the striker took the brave step of apologizing to the Atletico supporters following a 1-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna. The forward, often nicknamed 'Spider', has faced a difficult period with the club's fanbase due to off-field distractions, but his manager believes his latest actions speak volumes about his personality. Simeone highlighted the difficulty of such a public admission, emphasizing that it reveals the true nature of the player.

"I value very much the moment of asking for forgiveness because it is not easy. Julian is a humble, hard-working boy who loves his teammates, and I appreciate his apology because it positions him in the place that he is. I am not here to judge whether it was right or wrong. Life develops and I appreciate this. It is welcome," the coach stated, as quoted by Marca.

Building bridges at the Metropolitano

The tension between the player and the stands originated during the 2026 World Cup, when Alvarez admitted he wanted to fulfil his dream of playing for Barcelona. This sparked a summer of speculation and led to the forward being targets of whistles from his own supporters during early home fixtures this season. However, his match-winning contribution against Deportivo helped shift the atmosphere, leading to a standing ovation from large sections of the Metropolitano crowd.

"He had a fantastic game, the fans celebrated his goal like they do a team goal, and Julián played brilliantly, just like the other day in the Champions League. We need Julián in this form," Simeone said.

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Alvarez finding his best form

Despite the narrow margin of victory, the result keeps Atletico Madrid firmly in the title hunt, moving them within two points of league leaders Barcelona. Alvarez has been central to this recent push, contributing an assist and two goals across his last three appearances. Simeone was quick to praise the forward's work rate, noting that his contribution was just as vital as it had been in recent European fixtures.

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"I am very happy with the result and thank God Julian was like he was in Stuttgart to give us three points today," the coach noted.

A tactical battle against Deportivo

Reflecting on the match itself, Simeone admitted that his side struggled to find their rhythm for long periods. The Atleti boss conceded that the team did not play the game they had initially imagined and found it difficult to recover possession effectively. However, he credited his substitutes for providing the necessary spark and energy to create scoring opportunities late in the contest, even if the final stages were filled with tension.

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"It was a hard and difficult game, it cost us to recover and we did not play the game we imagined. We were not comfortable," Simeone explained. "We changed things and the changes gave us more energy, we generated goal situations. We entered the path of the game that does not end up closing with the 1-0. That's why Sorloth came on. But by not scoring we entered the panic that these results always lead to."