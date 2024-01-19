Clyde vs Aberdeen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Clyde and Aberdeen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aberdeen will take on Clyde in the fourth round of the Scottish FA Cup at the ZLX Stadium on Friday.

After a poor winless run that lasted six matches, Aberdeen have bounced back with four wins in their last six games. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 win against Ross County and will be confident of progress in this Cup competition.

Clyde will be hopeful of a shock upset in the fourth round. Their form is a cause for concern as they have managed to win just two out of their last 10 games. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Clyde vs Aberdeen kick-off time

Date: January 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm GMT Venue: ZLX Stadium

The match will be played at the ZLX Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Clyde vs Aberdeen online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Clyde team news

Clyde have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Cup tie against Aberdeen on Friday. They will look to field their best XI hoping for a positive result.

Clyde are right at the bottom in their League Two standings and are five points adrift of safety. Ian McCall took on the role of manager for the League Two team late last year. Additionally, Mark Kerr, the former captain of Aberdeen, has recently become a member of the coaching staff at the club.

Clyde predicted XI: Leighfield, Donachie, Howie, Hamilton, Lyon, Scullion, Cuddlihy, Grant, Leitch, Young, Rennie.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Parry, Leighfield Defenders: Lyon, Carswell, Grant, Dunachie, Hamilton, Hynes, Howie, McCulloch, Sula Midfielders: Leitch, Cuddihy, Scullion, Grant, Cameron, Stevenson, Leslie, Scullion Forwards: Rennie, Young

Aberdeen team news

Manager Barry Robson said ahead of the game: “We want to try and do that (have a good run in the Scottish Cup). We got to the final of the last cup and it would be brilliant if we could go and get into a final again. There are so many difficult games and hard games to get there. We need to take it one game at a time. This is not going to be an easy game by any means and as I said we need to be at our very, very best.”

Aberdeen have a fully fit squad for their Cup game and will be confident of progress on Friday.

Aberdeen predicted XI: Roos, Devlin, Rubezic, Gartenmann, McKenzie, Barron, Shinne, Polvara, Clarkson, McGrath, Milovski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roos, Doohan, Ritchie Defenders: Williams, Rubezic, Gartenmann, Jensen, MacDonald, Milne, MacKenzie, McGarry, Devlin, Dadia Midfielders: Clarkson, Shinnie, Polvara, Barron, Hayes, McGrath, Duncan Forwards: Duk, Miovski, Gueye, Sokler, Besuijen, Morris

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams. Aberdeen are the favourites to win but Clyde will be dreaming of an upset.

