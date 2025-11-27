Cleveland Browns vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

Shedeur Sanders steps back under center for just the second start of his NFL career as the Cleveland Browns (3–8) welcome Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers (8–4) to town.

Cleveland returns to the Dawg Pound riding high after a 24–10 statement win in Las Vegas, while San Francisco arrives with momentum of its own, fresh off a Monday Night Football victory over the Panthers, their second straight triumph.

At 8–4, the 49ers have muscled their way right back into the heart of the NFC West race, and they’re playing like a team that expects to be around when the dust settles.

So now the question becomes: can San Francisco make it three straight and keep its foot on the gas, or will Shedeur Sanders and the Browns throw a wrench into the Niners’ surge? Buckle up, this one has drama written all over it.

Cleveland Browns vs San Francisco 49ers kick-off time

NFL Huntington Bank Field

The San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns play on Sunday, Nov. 30, at the Huntington Bank Field in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. Kick-off is set at 1 pm ET or 10 am PT.

Team news & squads

Cleveland Browns vs San Francisco 49ers lineups CLE - Line up 17 Jerome Baker

75 Joel Bitonio

13 Corey Bojorquez

16 Isaiah Bond

30 Devin Bush

7 Tyson Campbell

96 Maliek Collins

78 Jack Conklin

83 Malachi Corley

9 Grant Delpit

43 Mohamoud Diabate

41 Chris Edmonds

44 Harold Fannin Jr.

34 Jerome Ford

8 Dillon Gabriel

95 Myles Garrett

94 Mason Graham

51 Mike Hall Jr.

26 Myles Harden

93 Shelby Harris

33 Ronnie Hickman

5 Rayshawn Jenkins

74 Teven Jenkins

3 Jerry Jeudy

10 Quinshon Judkins

92 Sam Kamara

84 Gage Larvadain

72 KT Leveston

42 Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

57 Isaiah McGuire

31 Donovan McMillon

85 David Njoku

55 Ethan Pocic

68 Cam Robinson

20 D'Angelo Ross

22 Dylan Sampson

12 Shedeur Sanders

49 Carson Schwesinger

50 Rex Sunahara

25 Andre Szmyt

77 Wyatt Teller

99 Cameron Thomas

19 Cedric Tillman

21 Denzel Ward

27 Sam Webb

86 Blake Whiteheart

56 Luke Wypler Substitutes SF - Line up 78 Ben Bartch

51 Robert Beal Jr.

84 Kendrick Bourne

64 Jake Brendel

27 Ji'Ayir Brown

74 Spencer Burford

95 Alfred Collins

93 Kalia Davis

92 Jordan Elliott

89 Luke Farrell

96 Clelin Ferrell

14 Matt Gay

57 Luke Gifford

41 Jalen Graham

— Renardo Green

31 Isaac Guerendo

61 Matt Hennessy

47 Bryce Huff

15 Jauan Jennings

10 Mac Jones

44 Kyle Juszczyk

85 George Kittle

2 Deommodore Lenoir

26 Chase Lucas

28 Darrell Luter

45 Nick Martin

23 Christian McCaffrey

68 Colton McKivitz

9 Skyy Moore

7 Thomas Morstead

6 Malik Mustapha

33 Siran Neal

1 Ricky Pearsall

25 Jason Pinnock

62 Austen Pleasants

77 Dominick Puni

13 Brock Purdy

59 Curtis Robinson

5 Demarcus Robinson

3 Brian Robinson Jr.

36 Marques Sigle

20 Upton Stout

88 Jake Tonges

46 Jon Weeks

99 CJ West

56 Keion White

71 Trent Williams

53 Dee Winters Substitutes

Cleveland Browns team news

Shedeur Sanders began the year buried as QB4 on Cleveland’s depth chart, but the football gods had other plans. A trade involving Joe Flacco and a concussion to Dillon Gabriel blew the door wide open — and the rookie from Colorado sprinted through it. In his debut, Sanders went 11-for-20 for 209 yards, tossing one touchdown and one pick, and in doing so became the first Browns rookie quarterback this century to win his first start. So it was no surprise — and frankly, no debate — when Kevin Stefanski handed him the keys again this week, even with Gabriel medically cleared.

On the other side of the ball, Myles Garrett continues to anchor one of the most ruthless defenses in the NFL, and he’ll be licking his chops against a 49ers offense that has sputtered at times this season. San Francisco has cracked the 21-point barrier only five times all year, and if they can’t keep Garrett and his wrecking crew out of the backfield, that number won't improve.

Browns Injury Report: Alex Wright – out ; Jamari Thrash – out ; Adin Huntington – questionable

Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers team news

Still, the Niners come in rolling after Monday night's 20–9 takedown of Carolina, led, of course, by Christian McCaffrey, who once again dragged the offense forward. The superstar racked up 143 total yards and punched in a score, and now he's stalking history: McCaffrey is on the verge of becoming the first player ever to post two separate seasons with 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards. Brock Purdy also played well with 200 passing yards and three touchdowns.

49ers Injury Report: Robert Beal Jr. – questionable , Jordan James – questionable, Jordan Watkins – questionable , Eddy Pineiro – out , Kevin Givens – out , Connor Colby – out , Tatum Bethune – out

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Browns vs 49ers in the USA

The Browns vs 49ers game in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Browns vs 49ers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Browns vs 49ers tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Browns vs 49ers Fantasy Football

The 49ers’ defense has been limping through the season, battered by injuries left and right. Still, even a wounded unit has flashed its teeth, just ask Atlanta in Week 7 or Carolina in Week 12. And now San Francisco walks into a matchup that looks even juicier than both: a date with Shedeur Sanders in only his second career NFL start. The rookie has tossed a pick in each of his two outings, and Cleveland’s offensive line has been a turnstile for every quarterback unlucky enough to line up behind it.

San Francisco cruised past the Panthers on Monday night, but it wasn't exactly a banner evening for Brock Purdy. The Niners won easily, yet the QB turned in a dud, three interceptions, fewer than 200 passing yards, and a whole stadium of fantasy managers groaning in disgust. Until further notice, expectations should be kept somewhere around ankle height for Purdy in the fantasy world.

Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey continues to live in his own stratosphere. Only twice all year has he finished outside the RB9 range, a résumé that screams "best fantasy running back in football." Sure, the Niners get a hard-nosed Cleveland front this week, Myles Garrett and his wrecking crew have been causing chaos since September. But the Browns’ offense has been so flat that opponents frequently play with the lead, and positive game scripts have allowed elite RBs like CMC to stay fantasy royalty. Until proven otherwise, he’s locked in as an automatic start.

On the Cleveland side, Shedeur Sanders made his first start in Week 12 with Dillon Gabriel sidelined by concussion protocol. Gabriel has since cleared protocol, but the Browns are sticking with Sanders. The ex-Colorado star adds a vertical spark Gabriel never quite unlocked, but the rookie has been shaky whenever pressure arrives. Lucky for him, San Francisco hasn’t exactly been lighting quarterbacks up this season, giving Sanders another chance to cook. Still, on a struggling offense, he’s a low-end QB2 dart throw at best.

In the backfield, Quinshon Judkins gutted out his Week 12 workload despite being banged up, and still punched in two rushing scores. Dylan Sampson worked as RB2 and logged his second-highest snap share since Week 8, popping off for a slick 66-yard catch-and-run touchdown. If Judkins’ injury limits him at all, Sampson immediately becomes the main beneficiary. And with Cleveland holding one of the five friendliest remaining fantasy schedules for running backs, Judkins’ workload should remain hefty, he's logged 16-plus opportunities in seven of his last nine appearances.

Browns vs 49ers Game Predictions

Points might be at a premium in this matchup, even with offensive mastermind Kyle Shanahan dialing up plays for Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle. The Browns have one undeniable advantage, Myles Garrett and that ferocious Cleveland front are built to bully San Francisco's offensive line and will absolutely get their shots in.

But here’s the problem for Cleveland: while they can bruise the 49ers, they don't have the quarterback play, the protection, or the weaponry on the outside to truly punish a banged-up Niners defense. It's a lopsided equation.

San Francisco's attack probably won't look like a masterclass in Week 13, don't expect fireworks every drive, but they won't need them. The 49ers should grind this one out, take control when it matters, and walk away with another win.

Browns vs 49ers Betting Odds

Spread

49ers -6 (-108)

Browns +6 (-112)

Moneyline

49ers: -265

Browns: +215

Total

39.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Form

CLE - Form All Las Vegas Raiders 10 - 24 Cleveland Browns W

Cleveland Browns 16 - 23 Baltimore Ravens L

New York Jets 27 - 20 Cleveland Browns L

New England Patriots 32 - 13 Cleveland Browns L

Cleveland Browns 31 - 6 Miami Dolphins W SF - Form All San Francisco 49ers 20 - 9 Carolina Panthers W

Arizona Cardinals 22 - 41 San Francisco 49ers W

San Francisco 49ers 26 - 42 Los Angeles Rams L

New York Giants 24 - 34 San Francisco 49ers W

Houston Texans 26 - 15 San Francisco 49ers L

Head-to-Head Record

CLE Last 5 matches SF 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Cleveland Browns 19 - 17 San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers 31 - 3 Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns 24 - 10 San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers 20 - 10 Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns 20 - 7 San Francisco 49ers

Useful links