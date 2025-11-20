Chicago Bears vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears have both crashed the 2025 playoff conversation in ways no one saw coming, each carving out early-season résumés that look postseason-worthy.

Now they square off in a juicy Week 12 non-conference showdown, though Pittsburgh may be forced to roll without Aaron Rodgers, who's dealing with an injury to his non-throwing wrist. That looming question mark hangs heavy over the matchup.

The Bears, meanwhile, have muscled their way to the top of the NFC North at 7-3, fresh off a stunning road heist in Minnesota. Chicago has ripped off three straight wins, and seven victories in its last eight outings, suddenly looking every bit like a division bully instead of a bystander.

The Steelers steadied themselves last week with a professional win over Cincinnati after stumbling against the Chargers. But the real storyline is simple:

Can Chicago keep this freight train rolling when a battle-tested Pittsburgh squad comes calling?

Chicago Bears vs Pittsburgh Steelers kick-off time

NFL Soldier Field

The Cardinals and the Jaguars will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday, November 23, starting at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Chicago Bears vs Pittsburgh Steelers lineups CHI - Line up 71 Ryan Bates

97 Andrew Billings

39 Josh Blackwell

94 Austin Booker

9 Jaquan Brisker

38 Brittain Brown

10 Luther Burden

31 Kevin Byard

52 Drew Dalman

46 Scott Daly

99 Gervon Dexter

12 Devin Duvernay

35 C.J. Gardner-Johnson

92 Daniel Hardy

22 Elijah Hicks

47 Ruben Hyppolite

48 D'Marco Jackson

73 Jonah Jackson

50 Grady Jarrett

33 Jaylon Jones

43 Carl Jones

86 Nikola Kalinic

85 Cole Kmet

84 Colston Loveland

24 Nick McCloud

74 Jordan McFadden

25 Kyle Monangai

2 D.J. Moore

65 Luke Newman

15 Rome Odunze

45 Amen Ogbongbemiga

36 Jonathan Owens

90 Dominique Robinson

8 Cairo Santos

81 Durham Smythe

29 Tyrique Stevenson

98 Montez Sweat

4 D'Andre Swift

19 Tory Taylor

62 Joe Thuney

75 Ozzy Trapilo

93 Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

18 Caleb Williams

91 Chris Williams

26 Nahshon Wright

58 Darnell Wright

14 Olamide Zaccheaus Substitutes PIT - Line up 67 Calvin Anderson

74 Spencer Anderson

19 Calvin Austin III

95 Keeanu Benton

94 Yahya Black

9 Chris Boswell

44 Carson Bruener

49 Sebastian Castro

21 Chuck Clark

29 Kyle Dugger

26 Brandin Echols

76 Troy Fautanu

54 Zach Frazier

88 Pat Freiermuth

14 Kenny Gainwell

99 Derrick Harmon

50 Malik Harrison

51 Nick Herbig

97 Cameron Heyward

83 Connor Heyward

55 Cole Holcomb

77 Broderick Jones

46 Christian Kuntz

62 Ryan McCollum

66 Mason McCormick

4 D.K. Metcalf

13 Scott Miller

93 Esezi Otomewo

40 Jabrill Peppers

42 James Pierre

24 Joey Porter Jr.

6 Patrick Queen

5 Jalen Ramsey

2 Mason Rudolph

33 Jack Sawyer

73 Isaac Seumalo

15 Ben Skowronek

23 Darius Slay

81 Jonnu Smith

3 Corliss Waitman

30 Jaylen Warren

80 Darnell Washington

90 T.J. Watt

85 Ke'Shawn Williams

10 Roman Wilson

41 Payton Wilson Substitutes

Chicago Bears team news

Chicago keep defying the script, rolling into the week as winners of three straight and seven of their last eight, a run nobody saw coming back in September. Head coach Ben Johnson has doubled down on an old-school identity, turning the Bears into a ground-and-pound machine.

With D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai tag-teaming the backfield, Chicago have piled up more rushing yards than every team in football except Washington and Buffalo. Meanwhile, second-year quarterback Caleb Williams is steadily growing into the job under Johnson's guidance, looking more comfortable by the snap.

Defensively, the Bears have tightened the screws as well, coughing up only 37 total points across their last two outings, albeit against the struggling Giants and J.J. McCarthy's Vikings. Still, you can only beat who lines up across from you, and Chicago have done exactly that.

Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

Pittsburgh, on the other hand, stroll into Soldier Field with a storm cloud hovering over their quarterback room. Aaron Rodgers suffered a fractured bone in his left wrist during the Steelers' 34-12 dismantling of the Bengals, and if the future Hall of Famer can't suit up, Mason Rudolph will be thrust into the spotlight.

That scenario heaps even more pressure onto the Steel Curtain, which has held opponents to an average of 19 points per game over its last three contests, two of them victories. There's also buzz that linebacker Alex Highsmith could return, a massive boost for a run defense that’s going to need all hands on deck against Chicago's bruising ground attack.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Bears vs Steelers in the USA

The Bears vs Steelers game in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Bears vs Steelers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Bears vs Steelers tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Bears vs Steelers Fantasy Football

Caleb Williams is coming off what was easily his shakiest outing of the season in Minnesota. He hit on just 16 of 32 throws for 193 yards, but at least he kept the ball out of harm's way with zero interceptions, a small silver lining on an otherwise sputtering afternoon.

Now he marches the Bears toward a Steelers defense that has been getting torched through the air all year, coughing up an NFL-high 261.7 passing yards per game. They managed to muzzle Joe Flacco under 200 yards last week, but banking on a repeat against Williams feels like wishful thinking. This is officially his team now, and he has Chicago sitting atop the NFC North. Whether he keeps them perched there is the million-dollar question.

In the backfield, Kyle Monangai punched in the goal-line score, but D'Andre Swift once again handled the bulk of the workload. Still, Swift failed to cash in on any of his three red-zone tries.

Rome Odunze (projected 9.1 Week 12 fantasy points) remains the go-to target in this passing game. He’s logged six or more targets in eight of Chicago’s 10 games and continues to function as Williams' first read. The rookie wideout will look to find steadier production facing a leaky Steelers secondary in Week 12.

On the Pittsburgh side, Mason Rudolph stepped in after Aaron Rodgers went down with a left-wrist fracture and is now lined up to start against Chicago. Mike Tomlin noted that Jaylen Warren (projected 9.4 Week 12 fantasy points) will be limited early in the practice week, though the fact he’s participating at all is encouraging. He was cleared to re-enter last week’s game, but the team chose caution.

As for DK Metcalf, the frustration is real, and understandable. He had a 30-yard grab wiped out by OPI, finished with just five catches for 49 yards on eight targets, and still delivered a massive 26% target share with 69% of the air yards. The box scores look tame, but the underlying usage screams "buy low." He’s third in points under expectation over the last three games (-16.1), the type of negative regression that almost always snaps back. And look at his fantasy playoff matchups: Dolphins, Lions, Browns, that's a dream runway for a WR2 with WR1 upside. With managers spooked by the Rodgers injury and Rudolph under center, this is exactly the window to strike on Metcalf.

Bears vs Steelers Game Predictions

The Chicago Bears have been cruising along without anyone really stepping in to check their swagger, but the Pittsburgh Steelers feel like the perfectly sneaky disruptors capable of shaking up the NFC North pecking order.

That said, everything hinges on the health of Aaron Rodgers. His availability, or lack thereof, casts a massive shadow over Pittsburgh's chances of cooling off this blazing-hot Chicago squad. With that uncertainty hanging in the air, it's tough to plant a confident flag in the Steelers' corner.

Bears vs Steelers Betting Odds

Spread

Steelers +3 (-115)

Bears -3 (-105)

Moneyline

Steelers: +130

Bears: -155

Total

45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

CHI - Form All Minnesota Vikings 17 - 19 Chicago Bears W

Chicago Bears 24 - 20 New York Giants W

Cincinnati Bengals 42 - 47 Chicago Bears W

Baltimore Ravens 30 - 16 Chicago Bears L

Chicago Bears 26 - 14 New Orleans Saints W PIT - Form All Pittsburgh Steelers 34 - 12 Cincinnati Bengals W

Los Angeles Chargers 25 - 10 Pittsburgh Steelers L

Pittsburgh Steelers 27 - 20 Indianapolis Colts W

Pittsburgh Steelers 25 - 35 Green Bay Packers L

Cincinnati Bengals 33 - 31 Pittsburgh Steelers L

Head-to-Head Record

CHI Last 5 matches PIT 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Pittsburgh Steelers 29 - 27 Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears 23 - 17 Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers 23 - 40 Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears 17 - 14 Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers 21 - 9 Chicago Bears

Useful links