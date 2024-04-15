Chelsea vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monday Night Football in the Premier League sees Chelsea seeking to continue their seven-game unbeaten run when they welcome relegation-threatened Everton to Stamford Bridge.

The home side, currently sitting ninth in the table, now just five points behind sixth-placed Manchester United, continue to show their inconsistencies this season as they followed up an incredible 4-3 win over the Red Devils by twice throwing away a lead to draw 3-3 at doomed Sheffield United.

Everton, meanwhile, occupy 16th place in the table, only two points clear of the relegation zone following a fresh two-point penalty for breaching the league's financial rules.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Everton kick-off time

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton will be played at the Stamford Bridge on Monday, April 15, 2024, with kick-off at 8 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea could be without the services of Axel Disasi and Enzo Fernandez, both of whom have missed training this week with minor knocks.

Robert Sanchez and Raheem Sterling remain out with illness, but Ben Chilwell could return after missing the past three games. Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Levi Colwill, and Lesley Ugochukwu are all unavailable for selection.

Chelsea possible XI: Petrovic; Gusto, T Silva, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Palmer, Castledine, Casadei Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Everton team news

Fresh from snapping an 18-game goal-scoring drought by netting in back-to-back games, Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to shake off a minor hamstring issue in time for Monday night's game, while midfielders Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye should also be in contention after missing the Burnley win.

James Garner picked up a knock in training this week but is thought to be fit to feature, while winger Arnaut Danjuma could also return to the fold after two months out with an ankle injury.

Everton Predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, Coleman Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Onyango Forwards: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti, Harrison, Dobbin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/12/23 Everton 0-2 Chelsea Premier League 18/03/23 Chelsea 2-2 Everton Premier League 06/08/22 Everton 0-1 Chelsea Premier League 01/05/22 Everton 1-0 Chelsea Premier League 17/12/21 Chelsea 1-1 Everton Premier League

Useful links