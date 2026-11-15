'Italian football has made me mature!' – Charles De Ketelaere opens up ahead of high-stakes Italy showdown

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Belgium midfielder Charles De Ketelaere has credited his time in Serie A with sharpening his tactical maturity ahead of a decisive Nations League match. De Ketelaere issued a confident rallying call as the Red Devils prepare to host Italy in Brussels.

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De Ketelaere's crucial role in Belgium's midfield

Belgium midfielder Charles De Ketelaere heads into Sunday's decisive UEFA Nations League fixture against Italy brimming with confidence. Having found the scoresheet alongside Kevin De Bruyne in the vital 2-1 victory over Turkey in Izmir, the Atalanta star has established himself as a key figure under Mark van Bommel.

The Red Devils now face a monumental challenge at the Koning Boudewijnstadion as they fight to secure a top-two finish in Group 1.

De Ketelaere's tactical versatility and recent form will be vital if Belgium are to unlock a resolute Italian defence.

How Serie A transformed De Ketelaere's game

Reflecting on his club career in Italy, the playmaker admitted that experiencing Serie A on a weekly basis has fundamentally changed his approach to football, instilling a much deeper tactical understanding.

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"Italian football has certainly changed me as a player. It is a different style of play, very tactical. Italian football has definitely made me mature," De Ketelaere reflected.

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That enhanced tactical discipline has translated seamlessly to the international stage, making him an invaluable asset for Van Bommel's tactical setup.

Reflecting on team resilience and bounce-back ability

Looking back at Belgium's campaign—which includes an impressive opening 2-0 victory over Italy and a gritty recovery following defeat to France—De Ketelaere highlighted the squad's collective fighting spirit.

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"We struggled at the start, but after the equaliser we found the solution and played better," De Ketelaere noted, recalling their resilience in recent outings.

Issuing a confident message ahead of the Brussels showdown, the midfielder added: "We're a good team and hard to beat."

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Red Devils eye statement win in Brussels

With a quarter-final berth hanging in the balance, De Ketelaere and his team-mates know that nothing less than a top-tier performance will suffice against the Azzurri.

The stage is set at the Koning Boudewijnstadion for a thrilling tactical battle between two European heavyweights.

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Belgium will harness their passionate home supporters in Brussels to chase the victory needed to cap off their group campaign in style.