'We need to keep our feet on the ground' - Cesc Fabregas urges calm after Como outclass Manchester United in 4-1 Champions League masterclass

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Como head coach Cesc Fabregas has urged his players to remain grounded after orchestrating a stunning Champions League demolition of Manchester United on Wednesday night. The Spanish tactician watched his fearless Serie A outfit run riot at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia to pile immense pressure on visiting boss Michael Carrick.

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Spanish tactician hails historic triumph

Fabregas has warned his side against complacency after dismantling the Red Devils on the shores of Lake Como. Having also beaten RB Leipzig 4-1 on Matchday 1, they are the first Italian club to net at least four times across their opening two home fixtures of a debut UEFA campaign. Furthermore, they join AC Milan as only the second Italian side to beat the English heavyweights by three or more goals in Europe.

Fearless hosts dismantle shapeless visitors

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After Diogo Dalot squandered an opening inside 90 seconds, Nico Paz punished the visitors after 118 seconds by cutting onto his left foot and bending past Senne Lammens. Aged 22 years and 43 days, the Argentine became the second-youngest South American to score against United in the competition behind Lionel Messi in the 2009 final.

Visiting boss Carrick hooked a £110 million duo, Matheus Cunha and Andrey Santos, at half-time for Carlos Baleba and Amad Diallo, only for Paz to tee up Tasos Douvikas as Matthijs de Ligt stumbled on his first start in 325 days, before Paz intercepted Baleba's pass to add a 57th-minute third.

Reflecting on a landmark evening for the Serie A club when speaking to UEFA afterwards, Fabregas said: "I'm very happy. I think it's a historic night for the club, and we're very happy. It was a good performance. The boys competed really well and played well, so we need to keep going and keep pushing."

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Detailing the pre-match message that inspired his injury-hit side to play with such conviction, the Spaniard continued: "This morning, we spoke about certain things, about certain principles and about who we are. We need to play with bravery and without fear, and I think that's the most important thing. The boys showed great quality and great character. We always talk about character and everything, but today the boys also played with a lot of quality."

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Home goalkeeper Jean Butez thwarted Diallo before substitute Kaiki Bruno crossed for an unmarked Jacobo Ramon to head home a 76th-minute fourth, while Lammens denied Paz a hat-trick. Joshua Zirkzee, who had replaced skipper Bruno Fernandes midway through the half, converted Diallo's cross in stoppage time for a mere consolation.

Playing down suggestions that Europe's established heavyweights will now fear facing his side, Fabregas added: "I wouldn't say that other European teams are afraid of Como. Believe me, we have a lot of respect for all the clubs. We are new to this competition, so, as I said, we need to keep our feet on the ground, keep working, keep pedalling, and then see where the future takes us."

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Mounting scrutiny threatens Old Trafford

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Missing nine injured players in Italy, United saw their winless streak stretch to seven matches as Sunday's encouraging draw at rivals Leeds United quickly evaporated. At full-time, Carrick repeatedly held his hands up in apology towards the remaining travelling supporters inside the ground. That apologetic gesture mirrored Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reaction after a 4-1 defeat at Watford in November 2021, which preceded his dismissal 24 hours later.