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Cesc Fabregas is rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about young coaches in European football, leading to inevitable questions about a romantic return to Barcelona. The former Blaugrana midfielder has impressed in the dugout at Como, sparking speculation that he could one day succeed Hansi Flick in the Camp Nou hotseat.

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Fabregas quizzed on Camp Nou return after Champions League win

Fabregas faced questions over a potential return to Catalonia following Como's 1-0 Champions League win against AEK Athens. Speaking to TNT Sports Mexico after the match, the former Barcelona, Arsenal, and Chelsea midfielder was asked whether he could envision managing the club one day.

Although his deep ties to Barcelona keep him in the conversation as a future candidate, Fabregas refused to make long-term predictions. His priority remains his current duties in Italy rather than speculation over Flick's eventual successor.

Como coach insists looking ahead 'gets you nowhere'

Addressing the growing attention around his coaching career, Fabregas explained that past experiences taught him not to map out the future.

"I’m one of those people who take each day as it comes. Thinking about the future usually gets you nowhere," he said. "I’m from there, I grew up at that club, and I know everyone there, but I’ve never liked thinking too far ahead. The times I’ve done so, it hasn’t gone well for me."

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He also stressed the need to enjoy the present while handling the daily demands of a growing project at Como.

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"Life is like piloting a plane - you never know when it’s going to slow down," he added. "That’s why we have to try and enjoy ourselves at all times. When it’s time to compete, compete; when it’s time to enjoy yourself, enjoy yourself; when it’s time to be with the family, be with the family.

"I try to strike a balance amidst the competitiveness and demands of being manager at a club like Como, where we’re growing and I have so many responsibilities. As I said, I focus on the day-to-day, because thinking about the future usually gets you nowhere."

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Former midfielder still watches every Barcelona fixture

Despite shutting down immediate Camp Nou talk, Fabregas still follows his former club closely. His admiration for their football remains strong enough to distract him during tactical preparations for Como's European matches.

"I don’t miss a single one," he continued. "The other day we were preparing our match plan against AEK, and I had it playing on my phone. My assistants had to tell me a few times: ‘Focus, this is important.’ But the thing is, I really love football, and Barca play at an incredible level, just like PSG or Bayern Munich. These four or five teams are absolutely brilliant, and I love watching them."

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Como contract until 2028 and Flick backing cool immediate links

Any return to Spain looks distant, as Fabregas is contracted to Como until 2028 and has previously voiced his desire to see out that deal. Continued progress in Italy will keep him on the radar if a vacancy eventually arises.

In Catalonia, however, no managerial change is imminent. Barcelona's sporting leadership remains very satisfied with Flick, leaving Fabregas to focus on his Como project without immediate pressure.