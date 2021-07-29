Carvajal extends Real Madrid contract to 2025

The Spain international right-back has agreed fresh terms with the Liga giants that will allow him to smash through the 300-appearance barrier

Dani Carvajal has signed a contract extension with Real Madrid that will tie him to the Liga giants through to 2025.

The Spain international right-back is a long-serving member of the Blancos fold, having been returned to Santiago Bernabeu for a second spell in 2013.

He remains a key part of future plans in the Spanish capital, despite now being 29 years of age, and will be sticking around for at least another four seasons.

What has been said?

Announcing the deal on the club's official website, the Blancos have said: "Real Madrid C. F. and Dani Carvajal have agreed a contract extension which will tie the player to the club for the next four seasons, up until 30 June 2025."

Carvajal's record with Real Madrid

The hard-working defender is a product of Real's famed academy system.

He initially saw a route to the first team blocked and linked up with Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in 2012.

Just one season in Germany was enough to convince the Blancos that they had made a mistake.

Carvajal has been a regular ever since retracing his steps to Madrid, with 294 outings taken in across eight years.

He will now get a chance to smash through the 300-appearance barrier after committing to fresh terms.

Article continues below

Carvajal saw his 2020-21 campaign cut short by injury, with Euro 2020 dreams also dashed by a hamstring complaint, but he is raring to go ahead of the new season.

Real have a pre-season date with AC Milan to take in on August 8, before opening a La Liga title bid away at Alaves on August 14.

Further reading