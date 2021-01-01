Carvajal adds to Real Madrid injury woes as hamstring problem threatens to end season

The Spain international defender was forced out of Los Blancos' Champions League clash with Chelsea after picking up another muscle complaint

Dani Carvajal has added to the injury headache being endured by Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, with the experienced right-back picking up a hamstring problem.

The Spain international was forced out of the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with Chelsea after 77 minutes.

This is the 29-year-old's fifth setback since September, and his fourth of the muscular variety, and there are fears that his 2020-21 campaign could be brought to a premature conclusion.

What has been said?

A statement released on Real's official website reads: "Following the tests carried out today on our player Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the muscle. His recovery will be monitored."

How many games has Carvajal missed this season?

The combative defender is one of several players to have spent long spells in the treatment room at Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Ligament damage ruled him out for eight games in October, while muscle problems in November and January saw him miss a further 10 fixtures.

Hamstring issues have become of greater concern in recent months, with Carvajal sitting out 12 matches between mid-February and April 20.

He did come back into contention for three outings against Cadiz, Real Betis and Chelsea, but is now on the sidelines once more.

The bigger picture

Zidane finds himself facing a serious dilemma at right-back, with Lucas Vazquez already ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Alvaro Odriozola stepped in against Chelsea and may be required to provide cover for the foreseeable future as Real wait to put a timescale on Carvajal's recovery.

Real's upcoming fixtures

Zidane's side are still looking to defend their Liga title this season while also pursuing another Champions League crown.

They have a domestic fixture with Osasuna on Saturday, before heading to Stamford Bridge for the return clash with Chelsea.

Carvajal is unlikely to feature in those contests, with it possible he will be missing for a further four league fixtures to the end of the campaign.

A lack of competitive minutes at club level will also cast doubt over his involvement at this summer's European Championship, with an injury having previously ruled him out in 2016.

