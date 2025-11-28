Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Rams NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Carolina Panthers (6-6) return to Bank of America Stadium on Sunday looking to spark a late-season surge in the NFC South as they square off against the Los Angeles Rams (9-2).

Los Angeles has been a force away from home this year, boasting a 4-1 road record and thumping opponents by an average margin of 30-17 in those contests. Sean McVay's group has traveled well, and they rarely miss an opportunity to put points on the board.

Carolina, meanwhile, has been riding a month-long roller coaster, trading wins and losses every week. With Tampa Bay dealing with a mounting list of injuries, the NFC South remains wide open, giving the Panthers a real chance to make a move if they can find some consistency.

Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Rams kick-off time

NFL Bank of America Stadium

The Panthers and Rams will meet in Week 13 of the NFL season at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, November 30, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT.

Team news & squads

Carolina Panthers team news

The Panthers took another hit on the injury front this week. On Wednesday, the team officially placed rookie cornerback Corey Thornton on injured reserve after he suffered a broken fibula in Monday night's 20-9 defeat to the 49ers. Head coach Dave Canales confirmed that the injury will sideline Thornton for the rest of the season.

To help patch the secondary, Carolina moved quickly, snagging veteran corner Robert Rochell from the Cowboys' practice squad. Rochell, now in his fifth NFL season, actually spent about a month with the Panthers' practice unit last year, so he arrives with some familiarity.

The Panthers also elevated linebacker Krys Barnes to the 53-man roster. With Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom both dealing with injuries, Barnes drew the start in Week 12 and responded with a team-leading 10 tackles. His promotion opened a practice-squad slot, which Carolina filled by bringing back cornerback David Long, who appeared in three games for the team in 2023.

Across the field, the Rams continue to find bright spots of their own. Rookie kicker Harrison Mevis, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent, has shown plenty of poise early on. After waiting nearly ten full quarters for his first field-goal opportunity, he drilled a 40-yarder in his debut against Tampa Bay, stretching the Rams' lead to 31-7 and looking like anything but a newcomer.

Panthers Injury Report: Hunter Renfrow – questionable , Trevin Wallace – questionable , Christian Rozeboom – questionable , James Mitchell – questionable , Cade Mays – questionable , Cam Jackson – questionable , Jared Harrison-Hunte – questionable.

Los Angeles Rams team news

Los Angeles could also get a significant defensive boost this week. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who went down with a shoulder injury in Week 2 and was initially expected to miss about three months, is trending upward. Sean McVay said Witherspoon has a legitimate shot to suit up against the Panthers if he checks every box in practice.

Witherspoon himself played down the severity of the injury and emphasized how quickly he's bounced back, noting how eager he is to rejoin a secondary that's been thriving lately, especially with recent takeaways. Given the injuries to Roger McCreary and Quentin Lake, his return would add much-needed flexibility and stability to a banged-up defensive backfield.

Rams Injury Report: Tutu Atwell – questionable , Roger McCreary – questionable , Xavier Smith – questionable , David Quessenberry – questionable

Watch and live stream Panthers vs Rams in the USA

The Panthers take on the Rams in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Panthers vs Rams worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Panthers vs Rams tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Panthers vs Rams Fantasy Football

Matthew Stafford kept his foot on the gas in the MVP race Sunday night, carving up Tampa Bay’s secondary for nearly 300 yards and three touchdown strikes during a commanding blowout victory. It was another fantasy gem from the veteran quarterback, and there’s zero reason for managers to take him out of their lineups anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Kyren Williams continues to be the definition of reliable in the red zone. He has punched in four touchdowns over his last four outings and now gets a dream matchup against a Panthers defense that has bled the third-most fantasy points to running backs since Week 8. Pencil him in as a low-end RB1 again this week.

Puka Nacua remains one of the most trustworthy wideouts in the fantasy landscape. Carolina doesn't offer a particularly daunting test, and if Jaycee Horn isn’t cleared from concussion protocol, the matchup tilts even further in Puka's favor. The only thing holding him back from weekly elite finishes is touchdowns, but he’s still a stable low-end WR1.

Over on the other side of the matchup, Bryce Young had another difficult outing under the bright lights Monday night, completing just 18 of 29 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in a 20-9 loss to San Francisco. From a fantasy perspective, he isn’t worth a roster spot right now and remains too inconsistent to support weapons like Tetairoa McMillan with reliable production.

One of the few Panthers who showed some spark was Rico Dowdle, who led the team in both rushing and receiving. Even so, the stat line didn't translate to much fantasy upside, and things don’t get any easier with the Rams on deck.

On the Rams' side, Davante Adams is back in the familiar neighborhood atop the league in receiving touchdowns, and the chemistry between Matthew Stafford and the star wideout looks downright lethal. If Jaycee Horn sits this week, the runway is even smoother for Adams to dominate again. Keep riding one of the most prolific receivers of the past decade in every fantasy format.

Panthers vs Rams Game Predictions

It might be a long afternoon for Bryce Young and company. The Rams' defensive front is built to cause havoc, and there's every reason to believe they'll overwhelm Carolina's shaky offensive line from the opening snap. Chris Shula's defense is also notorious for squeezing out the simple throws, meaning Young won't get many clean, easy reads to settle in.

Flip it around, and the matchups don't get any kinder for Carolina. Los Angeles' receivers hold a clear edge in individual battles against the Panthers' secondary, and the Rams' ground game should find plenty of daylight against a defense that has struggled to hold up physically for four quarters.

If all these trends hold, and there's little reason to think otherwise, the Rams should control this one from start to finish.

Prediction: Los Angeles wins comfortably, pulling away late for a double-digit victory.

Panthers vs Rams Betting Odds

Spread

Rams -10 (-105)

Panthers +10 (-115)

Moneyline

Rams: -600

Panthers: +440

Total

45.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Form

CAR - Form All San Francisco 49ers 20 - 9 Carolina Panthers L

Atlanta Falcons 27 - 30 Carolina Panthers W

Carolina Panthers 7 - 17 New Orleans Saints L

Green Bay Packers 13 - 16 Carolina Panthers W

Carolina Panthers 9 - 40 Buffalo Bills L LA - Form All Los Angeles Rams 34 - 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W

Los Angeles Rams 21 - 19 Seattle Seahawks W

San Francisco 49ers 26 - 42 Los Angeles Rams W

Los Angeles Rams 34 - 10 New Orleans Saints W

Jacksonville Jaguars 7 - 35 Los Angeles Rams W

Head-to-Head Record

CAR Last 5 matches LA 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Los Angeles Rams 24 - 10 Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers 27 - 30 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 10 - 13 Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers 30 - 15 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 20 - 10 Carolina Panthers

