Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

Sunday afternoon’s spotlight game heads north to Orchard Park, where Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills welcome Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly already locked up the NFC East in Week 16, but they’re still jockeying for position in the NFC playoff race and have plenty to play for.

Buffalo remains alive in the AFC East chase, though this sets up as a stiff test for Allen and company. The Eagles have begun to hit their stride in recent weeks, especially on the ground. While Philadelphia’s offense has been inconsistent at times, Saquon Barkley has been on a tear, piling up 332 rushing yards over his last three outings.

The Bills are coming off a win over Cleveland in Week 16, even if it didn’t quite live up to expectations at the betting window. Allen and James Cook give Buffalo as dangerous a one-two punch as any offense in the league, but if the Bills truly want to make a deep postseason push, the aerial attack will need to find another gear against a tough Eagles defense.

Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles kick-off time

NFL Highmark Stadium

Team news & squads

Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles lineups BUF - Line up Substitutes PHI - Line up Substitutes

Buffalo Bills team news

Buffalo built a 10-point cushion before halftime in its Sunday clash with Cleveland, but the second half turned into a grind. The Bills did just enough to survive, escaping with a 23–20 victory.

Josh Allen had a modest passing day, going 12-of-19 for 130 yards, while James Cook carried the load offensively with 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 attempts. Khalil Shakir led the team in receiving with four catches for 34 yards.

Bills Injury Report: Shaq Thompson – questionable , Matthew Prater – questionable , Keon Coleman – questionable (coach’s decision) , Gabe Davis – questionable (coach’s decision).

Philadelphia Eagles team news

Last Saturday against Washington, Philadelphia went into the locker room trailing by three points. The Eagles flipped the switch after halftime, erupting for 22 unanswered points on their way to a 29–18 rally.

Jalen Hurts was sharp, completing 22 of his 30 throws for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Saquon Barkley powered the offense on the ground with 21 carries for 132 yards and a score, while A.J. Brown paced the receiving corps by hauling in nine passes for 95 yards.

Eagles Injury Report: Jalen Carter – expected to play , Nakobe Dean – questionable , Lane Johnson – questionable , Cameron Latu – questionable.

Watch and live stream Bills vs Eagles in the USA

The Bills vs Eagles game in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live exclusively on FOX. Fans in the local markets will still be able to catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Bills vs Eagles worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Bills vs Eagles tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Bills vs Eagles Fantasy Football

Coming off a disappointing Week 16, the bar has been lowered slightly for Josh Allen heading into fantasy championship weekend. There’s no real debate about whether he should be in lineups, he still belongs in the must-start category, but expectations may need to be tempered. A recent dip in production, a lingering foot issue, and a rugged Eagles defense all suggest this might not be one of Allen’s trademark blowup performances. Assuming he gets through Friday’s practice without a hiccup, Allen is expected to take the reins when Buffalo faces Philadelphia, remaining an elite QB1 across all formats, even if the ceiling feels a bit capped.

For much of the year, De’Von Achane has worn the crown as fantasy’s most overlooked RB1. That label may still fit, but James Cook is making a serious push to steal the spotlight. Cook has piled up 14 touchdowns on the season and has crossed the goal line five times over the last two weeks, catching fire at exactly the right moment for managers playing for a title.

In the passing game, Khalil Shakir paced Buffalo across the board in receiving production, but his recent trend is heading the wrong way. He’s failed to top 35 yards in four of his last six outings, making him a risky click for championship week and a tough sell in Week 17 lineups.

On the other side, Jalen Hurts continues to profile as a reliable fantasy option for Week 17, though projections point to a slightly muted upside. A stout Bills defense, potentially messy weather, and the likelihood of a tighter, lower-scoring affair could all limit the fireworks. Hurts came inches away from a goal-line score last week before a false start erased a classic tush-push opportunity. While his yardage totals over the past two games have been fairly modest, he’s compensated by tossing five touchdown passes in that span. All things considered, Hurts remains a strong play against Buffalo, even if managers should brace for a grind rather than a shootout.

If you survived the ups and downs of the fantasy season with Saquon Barkley, the patience is finally paying dividends. Barkley has delivered three straight top-10 finishes at the position, justifying his draft-day cost when it matters most. Even without much involvement as a receiver lately, he’s handled at least 20 carries and scored in each of the last three games. The matchup only sweetens the deal, as he draws a Buffalo run defense that has been generous all season, surrendering the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs. Everything points to Barkley staying hot through the finish line.

In the receiving corps, A.J. Brown remains a clear WR1 for Week 17, though expectations should be tempered somewhat due to a challenging road matchup in Buffalo and the potential for cold, wintry conditions. DeVonta Smith slots in as a dependable WR2 — not flashy, but steady — with many projecting a slight bump in targets thanks to how the Bills’ defense is structured.

Bills vs Eagles Game Predictions

Heading into Week 17, Buffalo’s run defense has been leaking oil in a big way. Over their last 10 games, the Bills have been gashed for nearly 144 rushing yards per outing, have allowed close to two rushing scores per game, and are giving up a hefty 5.3 yards per carry. That sets the table nicely for a Philadelphia offense that has rediscovered its ground game, averaging almost 153 rushing yards per contest at five yards a pop over the past month.

It’s not just the Eagles’ offense trending up, either. Philadelphia gets a major boost on the other side of the ball with Jalen Carter expected back in the lineup, strengthening a defense that already has the personnel to make life uncomfortable for Josh Allen and the Bills’ passing attack.

Prediction: Expect Philadelphia to lean heavily on the run, control the clock, and dictate the pace. With the defense doing enough to keep Allen in check, the Eagles should have the edge in this matchup. Look for Philly to pull away late and come out with a convincing win.

Bills vs Eagles Betting Odds

Spread

Eagles +2.5 (-108)

Bills -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Eagles: +120

Bills: -142

Total

44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Form

BUF - Form All Cleveland Browns 20 - 23 Buffalo Bills W

New England Patriots 31 - 35 Buffalo Bills W

Buffalo Bills 39 - 34 Cincinnati Bengals W

Pittsburgh Steelers 7 - 26 Buffalo Bills W

Houston Texans 23 - 19 Buffalo Bills L PHI - Form All Washington Commanders 18 - 29 Philadelphia Eagles W

Philadelphia Eagles 31 - 0 Las Vegas Raiders D

Los Angeles Chargers 22 - 19 Philadelphia Eagles L

Philadelphia Eagles 15 - 24 Chicago Bears L

Dallas Cowboys 24 - 21 Philadelphia Eagles L

Head-to-Head Record

BUF Last 5 matches PHI 1 Win 0 Draws 4 Wins Philadelphia Eagles 37 - 34 Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills 13 - 31 Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 20 - 16 Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles 23 - 20 Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills 31 - 24 Philadelphia Eagles

