Bristol City vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United will aim to jump into a Premier League promotion spot at least temporarily when they travel to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City in Friday's Championship encounter.

Daniel Farke's men are on a four-game winning run in the league and have set up an FA Cup fourth-round replay following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle.

The Cider Army, who will play their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Nottingham Forest, come into the tie on the back of a 2-2 league draw at Coventry City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bristol City vs Leeds United kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Ashton Gate

The Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Friday, February 2, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Bristol City vs Leeds United online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bristol City team news

Tommy Conway is expected to lead the line of attack against Leeds despite Nahki Wells getting his name on the scoresheet in the Coventry draw.

Ross McCrorie is in line to feature on the right side, with Matty James and Harry Cornick also likely to be among the changes after the mid-week tie.

Among the ones out injured, Scott Twine, Rob Atkinson, Kal Naismith and Mark Sykes are all ruled out.

Bristol City possible XI: O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Dickie; McCrorie, Williams, Gardner-Hickman, Pring; Knight, Mehmeti; Conway

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Leary, Bajic, Wiles-Richards, Thomas Defenders: Dickie, Vyner, Idehen, Pring, Roberts, Gardner-Hickman, Tanner Midfielders: McCrorie, Taylor-Clarke, Knight, Williams, James, King, Benarous, Murphy, Mehmeti Forwards: Conway, Wells, Cornick, Bell, Yeboah

Leeds United team news

Farke will also make changes from Leeds' cup game against Argyle, as the likes of Archie Gray, Junior Firpo, Glen Kamara, Daniel James, Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford can expect recalls into the XI.

Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas are set to remain sidelined.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; James, Rutter, Summerville; Bamford

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Shackleton Midfielders: Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, James, Anthony, Summerville, Poveda Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bristol City and Leeds United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 7, 2023 Leeds United 2-1 Bristol City Championship February 15, 2020 Leeds United 1-0 Bristol City Championship August 4, 2019 Bristol City 1-3 Leeds United Championship March 9, 2019 Bristol City 0-1 Leeds United Championship November 24, 2018 Leeds United 2-0 Bristol City Championship

Useful links