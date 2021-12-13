The best goalkeeper gloves for kids

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

It may well be those who score all the goals that mop up all the praise after a big match, but most players will know that a great goalkeeper is worth their weight in gold for any side.

If your child is set to step between the posts in their upcoming Sunday kickabout for the first time, then they will need the kit to do so. Every player needs boots and shin pads, but the goalkeeper needs gloves too in order to cut the mustard. They help cushion deliveries, offer additional grip and help prevent injury while keeping the wearer’s extremities warm as they look to prove themselves up to the challenge presented by their opponents.

With that in mind, here are eleven of the very best children’s goalkeeper gloves that are currently available to purchase.

Nobody said that goalkeeper gloves had to be complicated, and the Nike Jr Match model proves that back-to-basics doesn’t get much better than this. With a reinforced foam palm to help soften the blow of a high-impact collection, it offers a steady grip whatever the weather for the aspiring player. Its network of mesh panels helps cut down on excessive sweat within the lining too, allowing for a more breathable end result throughout any and all matches.

Get them from Nike for £12.95

Scaling down the familiar Mitre Magnetite number for a more kid-friendly finish, the Junior Glove reinforces the familiar colour combination of black, cyan and yellow to eye-catching effect. Beyond its palate, however, it brings the same quality construction to help aid goalkeepers in their duties, including a reinforced 3mm latex palm and cushion-foam backhand, perfect for a punched clearance. Additional embossment aids further grip, while its elasticated cuff finish ensures there will be no slip-ups when diving for the post.

Get them from Mitre for £11.25

Built with a streamlined exterior to help players cut their hands through the air at pace, the Ultra Grip 4 RC delivers a compact package from Puma that gets the job done. Blending classic stylisation such as its flat-cut palm, with a grippy latex finish, it’ll ensure that your kid can get a hold on the ball and keep it that way, no matter whether it’s a cold Tuesday night or a wet Sunday afternoon in the park.

Get them from Pro Direct Soccer for £8.00

They may not pack the household name of some manufacturers, but don’t write the Kipsta F500 Resist off. Its circular-patterned palm design helps with intelligent control, stretching from the foot of the palm through to the top of the fingertips too, delivering all-around grip. Combine it with a durable, glued structure and ergonomic cut, this is one glove that will continue to give the best for its wearer all the way through to the final whistle.

Get them from Decathlon for £19.99

Tooled to provide top-drawer protection while refusing to skimp on the saves, the Attrakt Freegel Silver utilises a thicker foam palm than other options to help absorption and provide additional comfort during matches. Its latex construction and specified ventilation pathways also help to keep the sweat at bay, no matter how active your kid has to be between the posts. Add that silicone finish across the back of the hand and it brings additional reinforcement for whatever challenge lies ahead.

Get them from Pro Direct Soccer for £40.00

Scaling down Adidas's iconic gloves for a kid-friendly fit, the Predator Match Junior delivers the clever technological touches expected in a compact package, crafted to ensure maximum performance all the way to the tips. Infused with Fingersave technology and made with a positive cut to provide maximum coverage on contact with the ball, its elasticated frame allows the wearer to really knuckle down when it comes to making the most of potential performance.

Get them from Sports Direct for £24.99, reduced from £29.99

Built with an eye to those all-important punched clearances, the Delta BRZ packs extra reinforcement to its design across the back of the palm and the knuckle. With interior panels stretched across the fingertips, it provides full coverage across the surface, helping to propel those moves all the way to the max, while allowing breathable access. It’s among the most advanced designs in the Mitre range, and is available in adult sizes too, ensuring that there will be no shortchange on quality.

Get them from Mitre for £28.00

Designed to weather the rougher terrain and tumble of summer pitches or artificial surfaces, the Super Resist HN aims to prevent any bruised knuckles, no matter what happens. Its textile construction brings a hybrid cut, including a thumb wrap, to offer further flexibility, while needle-punched gussets offer the breathable finish these products truly need. A full bandage fastening tops it all off, to allow for good fixation, with reduced materials around the middle fingers helping to aid complete grip.

Get them from Pro Soccer Direct for £30.00

A more-than-worthy sister option to the Resist, the F500 Shielder delivers a smoother alternative to Kipsta’s other kid-sized glove that seeks to offer a suitable compromise between resistance and grip. Jettisoning the ridged palm for a flat finish, its fingers come specifically designed to withstand high-impact delivers, and prevent appendages from being splayed backwards. The ergonomic cut does its job again too, making this a fine choice for all involved, particularly against more intense opponents.

Get them from Decathlon for £19.99

Constructed with a M-Tech latex combination designed to function with superior power on artificial surfaces and Astro Turf, the Anza G2 is there to weather the tougher elements between the posts. With flat palm construction, it allows for full and maximum stretch, and packs an elasticated cuff to help create an optimum fit. What’s more, it’s cut from the same design cloth as Mitre’s adult gloves, ensuring there is no trade-off for the younger sect.

Get them from Mitre for £19.25

Article continues below

Want to splurge on a slimline package? The Mercurial Goalkeeper Touch Victory negates the usual bulk of the product for something just as effective without the extra drag or weight. Reverse-stitched to ensure a close fit, and with a latex and neoprene blend, it delivers a tight, high-stretch finish that moves and bends with the wearer’s hand like a second skin. Its grip is firm, and its feel is snug; this is one sleek glove to have.

Get them from Nike for £69.95

Looking for more football gear?