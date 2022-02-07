All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

If you're in the mood to get playing for the very first time or if you just want to refresh your wardrobe, there's never a bad time to hook yourself up with a new pair of football boots.

But with the winter months come surfaces that can prove tough to tangle with - which is why more and more pitches turn to astro turf.

We’ve put together some of the best astro turf boots you can get on the market today, dependent on what you want out of your game.

The football boots included in this article

What are astro turf (TF) boots?

Astro turf boots, commonly referred to by the shortened phrase TF, are footwear specifically designed to provide the strongest experience for players upon astro turf surfaces - a synthetic playing surface that typically offers an alternative option to traditional turf and other artificial grass.

One of the more common types of boot to be found on the market, astro turf boots tend to be constructed with rubber stud configurations and soles, designed specifically to produce bouncy responses to the surface's more unforgiving properties.

What surfaces can astro turf boots be used on?

Specifically, astro turf boots are built for use only upon astro turf and their specific design means they will struggle to really deliver on any other type of surface.

Their rubber outsole construction is shared with indoor court shoes for example, but they remove studs entirely. It's best to keep turf boots to exactly what they were bought for, to reduce the risk of both underperformance and injury.

What is the difference between astro turf boots and others?

There are several differences – some large, some subtle – between astro turf boots and boots designed for different surfaces. The studded soles, for example, are no good on soft ground, given that their rubber nature may cause slippage, while you’ll get no joy on the aforementioned indoor courts.

Astro turf boots also tend to be a little cheaper than some of the top-of-the-line ranges you can find for other surfaces, in part because their material construct may offer less over other terrain.

With that in mind, here are the best astro turf (TF) football boots that you can get right now.

Best overall boots: Adidas Predator Edge.3 Turf Boots

You can truly get the lay of the land with the Predator range, no matter the surface - but the Edge.3 brings together Adidas' smartest technology to help you control games on astro turf with increased ease, allowing you to enhance your skills and leave your mark on any encounter.

Not only does it deliver a superb all-around command to help you master any match, but its affordable price belies just what it can do. And with a heavy recycled content make-up too, this is one exceptional shoe that will help you give back to the environment as well.

Best boots for response: Nike React Tiempo Legend 9 Pro TF

The need to control your movements is vital during any game management situation, and this Nike effort knows it, from its name to its sole, manufacturing superb reaction and responses on and off the ball.

Made with a hyper-lightweight design intended to offer a moulded, second-skin finish that builds upon natural inclination from the heel forwards, additional foam pods help put the proverbial spring in your step, while further cushioning helps build a comfortable base to work from.

Best boots for control: Puma Finesse Astro Turf Boots

The delicate touch is half the game when you want to showcase your hold on any match, and the Finesse lives up to its name with the soft and supple power it can bring to your performance.

Its deceptive design almost gives it the look of an aggressive slipper, but don't be fooled - its fold-over tongue and rubber stud configuration allows you to stay on your toes without drifting out of the picture all too easily.

Best boots for strikers: Nike Phantom GT2 Academy TF

The perfect finish is never quite as out of reach as you might think - and the Phantom GT2, building upon the original model, strengthens the bond between boot and ball for ensuring you get the strike you want for your efforts.

Available in two colour designs, its laces are set to the side to help create a clear-cut strike zone spot, allowing players to truly pick out their shots with professional knowledge.

Best laceless boots: Adidas Copa Sense.3 Laceless Turf Boots

This Copa Sense.3 edition does away entirely with the cumbersome laces, ensuring a rounded, smooth upper-body boot that does away with plenty of the hassle you get from fiddling with double knots.

A stretch tongue offers easy entry for your foot, while the leather upper ensures a quality finish - and an EVA midsole helps to keep the structure integral as you take to the field, able to weather all that the game will throw at you.

Best budget boots: Nike Mercurial Vapor 14 Club TF

There's no need to break the bank for a satisfactory boot to work on turf - and the Mercurial Vapor 14 Club, best known for its burst of speed and pace, offers the best-priced option right now to make the most of your skills on the field.

A stretchy mesh covers the upper to help create a lightweight, comfortable body while its rubber soles can help spring forth impressive speed and traction - making this a solid all-rounder available for a cut-price bargain in the world of quality boots.

Best boots for a classic look: Umbro Tocco Club TF

No matter how many dazzling colour combos pop up on the market these days, everyone knows it is tough to beat a vintage black boot - and the Tocco Club, from Umbro, brings a neat little twist onto their veteran design work, to meld together the old and new.

A knitted collar helps smooth down a taut structure, while some neat red logo decals on the edge add a splash of colour - but otherwise, this is a mean, lean and dark shoe that really delivers those old-school vibes.

Best boots for acceleration: Adidas X Speedflow.1 Turf Boots

Article continues below

Need to pick up the pace and tear away from a standing start? The Speedflow range has remained near the top of the game, no matter what surface you're on, when it has come to turning on the heat.

A low-profile Lightstrike midsole helps burnish overall acceleration, allowing players to propel themselves forwards and backwards. Meanwhile, an Agilitycage lock ensures that there will be minimal slippage no matter how fast you go too.

Looking for more football gear?