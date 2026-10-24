Barcelona star Fermin Lopez slams Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid's referee complaints ahead of El Clasico showdown

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Fermin Lopez has lit the fuse ahead of Sunday's El Clasico by taking aim at Real Madrid and their manager Jose Mourinho over their constant focus on officiating. The Barcelona midfielder believes the Catalan side must ignore the noise from the capital and focus on their own superior form as they look to extend their lead at the top of La Liga.

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Lopez rejects Real Madrid's referee narrative

Lopez has not held back in his assessment of the atmosphere surrounding the upcoming El Clasico, as the young star has grown tired of the constant focus on officiating coming from the capital. The build-up to the biggest game in world football has been dominated by complaints from the Madrid camp, a tactic often associated with their manager.

Speaking during Barcelona’s media day, the Andalusian playmaker was firm in his stance regarding the psychological games being played by the opposition. "We don't get involved in the referee controversy. They're happy to fuel it. We're tired of it," Lopez said, as quoted by Sport.

The 23-year-old continued by suggesting that the focus on referees is a distraction from the actual performance on the pitch. "His rhetoric about referees and controversy is getting tiresome. We're doing things right, winning, and conveying values ​​that represent Barca. We have to keep going in this direction," he added.

Stepping up in Dani Olmo's absence

With Dani Olmo sidelined for a month following an injury sustained in Paris, Lopez is expected to play a vital role in Hansi Flick’s starting XI this Sunday. The midfielder is no stranger to the pressure of this fixture, having previously scored a stunning goal against Los Blancos. He expressed his gratitude to the German coach for the support he has received since returning from his own fitness struggles earlier this season.

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His return to full fitness comes at a crucial time for Barcelona as they look to move nine points clear of their rivals in the title race. "The injury is behind me now, and I'm very grateful to Hansi Flick for giving me so much confidence," Lopez explained.

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Respecting the talent at the Bernabeu

While Lopez was critical of the rhetoric coming from the Madrid camp, he remained realistic about the challenge posed by their squad. He identified two specific players who he believes are the primary threats to Barcelona's dominance this weekend. The midfielder admitted that he would prefer not to face the Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois or the French superstar Kylian Mbappe if he had the choice to remove them from the equation.

"Courtois gives you a lot of points, and Mbappe makes a big difference up front, so if I had to choose, I'd take them both out," he noted when discussing the differential players in the Madrid squad.

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The Lamine Yamal factor and title race

Beyond the immediate concerns of El Clasico, Lopez was also asked about the upcoming Ballon d'Or ceremony. For the midfielder, there is only one logical winner, and he happens to be his Barcelona teammate. Despite the hype surrounding other global stars, Lopez is convinced that the teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has done enough to be recognised as the premier talent in world football today. When asked for his pick for the prestigious individual award, Lopez did not hesitate, stating: "Lamine Yamal, because he's the best."