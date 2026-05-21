How to buy Austria World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, group information, prices & more

Austria completed their first mission, successfully qualifying for the World Cup after almost 28 years. Now they look to progress to the knockout stages for the first time since 1954.

Ralf Rangnick’s men took a lot of confidence from Euro 2024, where they recorded their best-ever continental performance, and they’ll be hopeful of making further strides forward in North America.

Austria kicks off their World Cup 2026 campaign on June 16 against Jordan at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

GOAL will show you the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at Austria’s games, and how much they cost.

Austria World Cup 2026 Fixtures

You have to go back to 1982 for the last time Austria won their opening group encounter at a World Cup tournament. Can they make a positive start in North America?

These are the Group J fixtures that await them:

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 16, 2026 Austria vs Jordan Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets June 22, 2026 Argentina vs Austria AT&T Stadium, Arlington Tickets June 27, 2026 Algeria vs Austria Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Tickets

How to buy Austria World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Austria World Cup tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 32 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

What to expect from Austria at the World Cup 2026

Despite losing 1-0 to Romania in Bucharest last October, Austria regained their focus to finish top of their World Cup qualifying group. They recorded six wins from eight starts, including a 10-0 romp against San Marino.

Marko Arnautovic scored four goals during that record-breaking win and, in doing so, officially became Austria's all-time top goalscorer with 45 goals. He's added two more to his tally since.

Austria has maintained their momentum in 2026, clinching friendly wins against two World Cup-bound sides in the shape of Ghana and South Korea. The 5-1 win in Vienna, over a Ghana side that featured Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, and Antoine Semenyo, was particularly impressive.

The last time Austria featured at a World Cup tournament, they failed to win a game. At France 98, they would draw 1-1 with both Cameroon and Chile, before losing 2-1 against Italy. They’ll be hoping for an improved performance in North America this summer.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

Country Stadium (City) Capacity Canada BC Place (Vancouver) 54,000

BMO Field (Toronto) 45,000 Mexico Estadio Banorte (Mexico City) 83,000

Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 48,000

Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 53,500 United States Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 75,000

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) 65,000

AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 94,000

NRG Stadium (Houston) 72,000

Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 73,000

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) 70,000

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) 65,000

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) 82,500

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) 69,000

Levi's Stadium (San Francisco) 71,000

Lumen Field (Seattle) 69,000



